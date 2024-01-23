Validea Joseph Piotroski Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/23/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG (ADR) (DLAKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a Germany-based aviation Company, which provides passenger and cargo air transportation services worldwide. The Company's segments include Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, MRO and Catering. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The Eurowings segment comprises Eurowings, Germanwings and Brussels Airlines, as well as the equity investment in SunExpress. The Logistics segment comprises the scheduled airfreight activities of the Lufthansa Cargo group. The MRO segment includes provision of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for civil and commercial aircraft. The Catering segment provides airline catering services. It offers flight and connection programs in North America, Scandinavia and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

STORA ENSO OYJ (ADR) (SEOAY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski changed from 0% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stora Enso Oyj is a Finland-based provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper industries. The Company has six divisions: the Packaging Materials division provides renewable packaging materials based on both virgin and recycled fiber, the Packaging Solutions division develops and sells premium fiber-based packaging products and services; the Biomaterials division offers a variety of pulp grades to the paper, board, tissue, textile and hygiene product producers; the Wood Products division is a sawn wood producer and a provider of wood-based solutions to the construction industry; the Forest division manages Stora Enso's forest assets in Sweden and is responsible for wood sourcing for Stora Enso's Nordic, Baltic and Russian operations and the Paper division, that provides paper products made from recycled and virgin fiber. Stora Enso Oyj operates worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

