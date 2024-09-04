Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/4/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP. (NMFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company focused on providing direct lending solutions to United States middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of senior secured loans and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests a significant portion of its portfolio in unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and subordinated debt, generally in a first lien position. The Company invests in various sectors, such as software, business services, healthcare, education, consumer services, distribution and logistics, packaging, financial services, and others. New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. is the investment adviser of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP.

NMFC Guru Analysis

NMFC Fundamental Analysis

SANTOS LTD (ADR) (SSLZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Santos Limited is focused on three regional business unit, including Cooper Basin, Queensland and New South Wales (NSW) and (PNG), now form the Eastern Australia and PNG Business Unit, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia now form the Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste Business Unit and Alaska is the third regional Business Unit. Supporting these three business units are two functional divisions: Santos Energy Solutions and Upstream Gas and Liquids. The Cooper Basin produces natural gas, gas liquids and crude oil. Gas is sold primarily to domestic retailers, industry and for the production of liquefied natural gas, while gas liquids and crude oil are sold in domestic and export markets. Its GLNG project in Queensland produces liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export to global markets from the LNG plant at Gladstone and is also sold to the domestic market. Northern Australia and Timor-Leste is centered on the Bayu-Undan/Darwin LNG (DLNG) project.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SANTOS LTD (ADR)

SSLZY Guru Analysis

SSLZY Fundamental Analysis

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP (WTFC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers generally located in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. The Company has three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. Through its community banking segment, its banks provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area. Its customers include individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the banks' local service areas. Through its specialty finance segment, it offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance businesses. Through its wealth management segment, it offers a full range of wealth management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORP

WTFC Guru Analysis

WTFC Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.