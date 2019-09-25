Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/25/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC (ADR) (BTI) is a large-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a tobacco and next generation products company. The Company's tobacco product range includes cigarettes, fine cut (roll-your-own and make-your-own tobacco) and Swedish-style snus. Its segments include Asia-Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA). The Asia-Pacific segment includes its operations in various countries, including Australia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Americas segment includes its operations in various countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. The Western Europe segment includes its operations in various countries, including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, Italy, Poland and Croatia/Balkans. The EEMEA segment includes its operations in various countries, including Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria and Algeria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC. (SASR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company's Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment operates through Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank conducted commercial banking business through 44 community offices and six financial centers located in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia and Washington D.C.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services, to its customers through locally branded banking divisions of its subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank (the Bank), and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. The Bank offers commercial banking services and retail banking services. The Bank's commercial banking services include cash management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services, and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its retail banking services include mortgage, installment and other retail loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services, and bank credit card services, including MasterCard and Visa services.

P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 313.66% vs. 167.63% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

