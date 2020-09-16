Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/16/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SYNNEX CORPORATION (SNX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Company's Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, information technology (IT) systems, including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking/communications/security equipment, and consumer electronics (CE) and complementary products. Within its Technology Solutions segment, the Company also provides systems design and integration solutions. The Company's Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SYNNEX CORPORATION

GRUPO AEROPORTR DL PCFCO SAB DE CV (ADR) (PAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop approximately 10 international airports in the Pacific and Central regions of Mexico, and an international airport in Jamaica. The Company's segments include Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajio, Other Airports and Others Companies. The Other Companies segment includes Servicios a la Infraestructura Aeroportuaria del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (SIAP), a company that provides technical assistance and professional services; Corporativo de Servicios Aeroportuarios, S.A. de C.V. (CORSA), a company that provides operative services specialized in aeronautical industry; Puerta Cero Parking, S.A. de C.V. (PCP), a company that manages the parking lot operation; Fundacion Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, A.C., and Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (DCA), as well as the Company's own operation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO AEROPORTR DL PCFCO SAB DE CV (ADR)

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

