Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/4/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TEREX CORPORATION (TEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terex Corporation designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals, and materials management applications. The Company segments include Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, scissor lifts, and replacement parts. MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, environmental and recycling solutions, and their related components and replacement parts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TEREX CORPORATION

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO (PXD) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company conducts exploitation and exploration activities in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp oil field located in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The Company holds approximately 976,000 gross acres, of which 961,000 gross acres are located in the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The oil produced from the Spraberry/Wolfcamp field in the Midland Basin is West Texas Intermediate Sweet, and the gas produced is casinghead gas with an average energy content of 1,400 British thermal unit (Btu). The oil and gas are produced primarily from six formations, the Spraberry, the Jo Mill, the Dean, the Wolfcamp, the Strawn and the Atoka. Its subsidiaries include Pioneer Natural Resources USA, Inc., Pioneer Sands LLC and Pioneer Uravan, Inc., among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. (AMKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amkor Technology, Inc. is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company's packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip-specific requirements, including the required type of interconnect technology; size; thickness; and electrical, mechanical, and thermal performance. It provides turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services. It refers to its flip chip, wafer-level processing and related test services as Advanced Products, and its wirebond packaging, power device packaging and related test services as Mainstream Products. Its Advanced Products include flip chip scale packages, wafer-level packages, and flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) packages. Its Mainstream Products include leadframe packages, substrate-based wirebond packages, and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC (BERY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berry Global Group, Inc. is engaged in providing packed and engineered products. The Company's segments include Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of containers, closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, and technical components. The Consumer Packaging North America segment consists of containers and pails, foodservice, closures, bottles, prescription vials, and tubes. The Health, Hygiene & Specialties segment consists of nonwoven specialty materials, tapes and adhesives, and films used in hygiene, infection prevention, personal care, industrial, and construction. The Engineered Materials segment consists of stretch and shrink films, converter films, institutional can liners, food and consumer films, retail bags, and agriculture films. It serves markets, such as beverage, food, and beverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

