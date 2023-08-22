Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

AMCOR PLC (AMCR) is a large-cap value stock in the Containers & Packaging industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amcor plc is a packaging company. The Company is engaged in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. It operates in two segments: Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment consists of operations that manufacture flexible and film packaging in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries. The Rigid Packaging segment consists of operations that manufacture rigid containers for a range of predominantly beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads and personal care items, and plastic caps for a variety of applications. The Company also provides various services, such as field technical services, life cycle assessment, e-commerce packaging solutions, and custom design.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING CORP (CFNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 21% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California First Leasing Corp is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in leasing and financing capital assets to businesses and other commercial or non-profit organizations. Its portfolio includes leases and loans, such as commercial leases, education, government and non-profit (EGNP) leases, commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. It provides commercial finance, UniversityLease, K-12, healthcare and government. Its UniversityLease business focuses on the needs of colleges and universities. It provides services to meet the needs of all types of healthcare organizations, including senior and assisted-living facilities, hospitals and related clinics and others. Its K-12 offers lease financing dedicated to serving the needs of K-12 school districts throughout the United States. It specializes in municipal lease financing for state and local municipalities. It finances all types of equipment used by cities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

