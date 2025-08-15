Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/15/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BOYD GAMING CORP (BYD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company. It operates over 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Its segments include Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos in the Las Vegas metropolitan area. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties: California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel & Casino, and Main Street Station Hotel and Casino. Its Midwest & South properties consist of five land-based casinos, five dockside riverboat casinos, three racinos and four barge-based casinos that operate in nine states, predominantly in the Midwest and southern United States. The Online segment includes its online gaming operations through collaborative arrangements with third parties throughout the United States and the operations of Boyd Interactive.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BOYD GAMING CORP

EVERTEC INC (EVTC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EVERTEC, Inc. is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually. It offers a range of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. It owns and operates the ATH network, which is a personal identification number (PIN) debit network in Latin America. It serves a range of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The Company's range of services spans the entire transaction processing value chain and includes a range of front-end customer-facing solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EVERTEC INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

