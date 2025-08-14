Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

KARAT PACKAGING INC (KRT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of a range of disposable foodservice products and related items, primarily used by national and regional restaurants and in foodservice settings across the United States. The Company classifies its customers into four categories. Distributors include national and regional distributors across the United States that purchase their products and provide a channel to offer their products to restaurants, offices, schools, government entities and other end users. National and regional chains typically include fast casual, fast-food restaurants and supermarket chains with locations across multiple states to which they supply specified products. Retail primarily includes regional bubble tea shops and frozen yogurt shops that often purchase their specialty beverage ingredients and related items. E-commerce/Online includes small businesses, often with only one or two locations, as well as customers who purchase for personal use.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SMITHFIELD FOODS INC (SFD) is a large-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company, which is focused on packaged meats and fresh pork products. The Company markets its products under a portfolio of brands including Smithfield, Eckrich and Nathans Famous, among many others. It operates through three segments: Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, and Hog Production. The Packaged Meats segment consists of its U.S. operations that process fresh meat into a variety of packaged meat products, including bacon, sausage, hot dogs, deli and lunch meats, dry sausage products, ham products, ready-to-eat products and prepared foods. The Fresh Pork segment consists of its U.S. operations that process live hogs into a variety of primal, sub-primal and offal products, such as bellies, butts, hams, loins, picnics and ribs. The Hog Production segment consists of its hog production operations in the United States, which produce and raise hogs on numerous Company-owned farms and farms that are owned and operated by third-party contract farmers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

