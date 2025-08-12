Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, and aluminum products. The Company's products include copper tubes and fittings; line sets; steel nipples; brass rods, bars and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers; insulated flexible duct systems, and wire and cable solutions. It also resells brass and plastic plumbing valves, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. Its Piping Systems segment is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD and Mueller Middle East WLL. Its Industrial Metals segment is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge, Brass Value-Added Products, Precision Tube, and Nehring Electrical Works Company. Its Climate segment is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., Turbotec Products, Inc., Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC

HA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITL INC (HASI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is an investor in sustainable infrastructure assets advancing the energy transition. The Companys investments are diversified across multiple asset classes, including utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and storage; distributed solar and storage; renewable natural gas (RNG), and energy efficiency. It partners with clients to deploy real assets that facilitate the energy transition. The Company invests in a variety of asset classes across its three primary climate solutions markets: Behind the Meter; Grid-Connected; and Fuels, Transport, and Nature. Behind the Meter includes residential solar and storage, community solar and commercial and industrial solar, and energy efficiency. Grid-Connected include utility-scale solar, onshore wind, and battery energy storage systems. Fuels, Transport, and Nature include renewable natural gas, fleet decarbonization, and ecological restoration.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITL INC

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP (EPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its NGL Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas processing and related NGL marketing activities, NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation facilities, NGL and related product storage facilities and NGL marine terminals. Its Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment includes crude oil pipelines, crude oil storage and marine terminals and related crude oil marketing activities. Its Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas pipeline systems that provide for the gathering, treating and transportation of natural gas. Its Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment includes propylene production facilities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer (DIB) operations; octane enhancement, iBDH and HPIB production facilities; refined products pipelines, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

