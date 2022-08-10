Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

PREMIER FINANCIAL CORP (OHIO) (PFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Corp. is a financial holding company that conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in community banking. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public through its offices and Website and uses those and other available sources of funds to originate residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank invests in the United States Treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of the State of Ohio and its political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs) and residential collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and corporate bonds. The Bank conducts its operations through over 75 full-service banking center offices, approximately 12 loan offices and over two wealth offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products. The Company sells a range of products to adult consumers consisting of staple products under the brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's. Its segments include Zig-Zag Products (Zig-Zag), Stoker's Products (Stoker's) and NewGen Products (NewGen). Zig-Zag principally market and distribute rolling papers, tubes, and related products, and finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps. The Stoker's manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco (MST) and contract for and market loose leaf chewing tobacco products. NewGen markets and distributes liquid vapor products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distribute a wide assortment of products to non-traditional retail via VaporBeast, and markets and distributes a wide assortment of products to individual consumers. Its products include Beech-Nut, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Tequila Sunrise, Fred's Choice, Tennessee and Chew.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank's lending business is focused on meeting the financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and corporations. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. The Bank also offers an array of deposit products and services, including checking, money market, and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. The Bank operates approximately 63 branches in metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (SGC) is a small-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 38% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and distribution of uniforms to domestic retailers, foodservice chains, transportation and other service industries across the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. Its Uniforms and Related Products segment, through its brands Fashion Seal Healthcare, HPI and WonderWink, manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel and accessories. It services its Remote Staffing Solutions segment through The Office Gurus entities, including its subsidiaries in El Salvador, Belize, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, and the United States (collectively TOG). The Promotional Products segment, through its brands BAMKO, Public Identity, Tangerine, Gifts by Design and Sutter's Mill brands, services customers that purchase primarily promotional and related products.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

