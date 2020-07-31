Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/31/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS) (INDB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. As of November 16, 2018, the bank operated approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, and Rhode Island. The Bank classifies loans as commercial loans, consumer real estate loans, or other consumer loans. Commercial loans consist of commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and small business loans. The Bank offers a range of demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts and savings accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS)

Full Guru Analysis for INDB

Full Factor Report for INDB

TRICO BANCSHARES (TCBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank was engaged in the general commercial banking business in 26 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operated from 58 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches, as of December 31, 2016. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers installment note collection, issues cashier's checks, sells travelers checks and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRICO BANCSHARES

Full Guru Analysis for TCBK

Full Factor Report for TCBK

BANCFIRST CORPORATION (BANF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support. The metropolitan and community banks offer traditional banking products, such as commercial and retail lending, and a line of deposit accounts. The metropolitan banks consist of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The community banks consist of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. Its other financial services are specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking and insurance. The executive, operations and support groups represent executive management, operational support and corporate functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BANCFIRST CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for BANF

Full Factor Report for BANF

GRUPO ARPRTR DL CNTR NRTE SABDECV(ADR) (OMAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company's segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport. The Company's airports serve the Monterrey metropolitan area; approximately three tourist destinations, such as Acapulco, Mazatlan and Zihuatanejo; over seven regional centers, such as Chihuahua, Culiacan, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Tampico, Torreon and Zacatecas, and approximately two border cities, such as Ciudad Juarez and Reynosa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO ARPRTR DL CNTR NRTE SABDECV(ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for OMAB

Full Factor Report for OMAB

SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC (SFM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers' interest in health and wellness. As of February 23, 2017, the Company operated 256 stores in 14 states. The Company categorizes the varieties of products it sells as perishable and non-perishable. The perishable product categories include produce, meat, seafood, deli and bakery. Its non-perishable product categories include grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC

Full Guru Analysis for SFM

Full Factor Report for SFM

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.