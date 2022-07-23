Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/23/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ALLSTATE CORP (ALL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company's business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is primarily engaged in the property and casualty insurance business in the United States and Canada. Its segments include Allstate Protection, Run-off Property-Liability, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance through agents, contact centers and online. The Run-off Property-Liability segment includes property and casualty insurance coverage. The Protection Services segment includes Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment offers voluntary benefits and individual life and health products, and other health insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALLSTATE CORP

ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST INC (PINE) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of net leased commercial income properties in the United States. The Company's investment objective is to maximize cash flow and value per share by generating growing cash flows and risk-adjusted returns through owning, operating and growing a portfolio of net leased commercial properties. Its portfolio is comprised of net leased properties primarily located in or in close proximity to prime Metropolitan Statistical Areas and other markets in the United States. The properties in its portfolio are primarily triple-net leases, which requires the tenant to pay all of the property operating expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, assessments and other governmental fees, utilities, repairs and maintenance and certain capital expenditures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 112 net leased retail properties located in approximately 76 markets in 32 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALPINE INCOME PROPERTY TRUST INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

