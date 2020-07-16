Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/16/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company's segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI A.S. (ADR)

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corp, formerly Bank First National Corp, is the holding company for Bank First (the Bank). The Company provides a range of financial services to individual and business customers. The Bank is an independent community bank. It offers personal and business banking services. Its personal banking services include savings, checking, loans and electronic banking. Its personal savings accounts include certificates of deposit (CD), individual retirement account (IRA) savings account and health savings accounts. Its business banking services include savings, checking, credit cards and treasury management. It offers deposit accounts, CD account registry service (CDARS) and health savings accounts. The Bank offers real estate loans, home equity loans, installment and consumer loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, loans for business expansion, real estate loans, construction/development loans, small business administration loans and farm/crop/livestock loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK FIRST CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

