Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/27/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CSGS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSG) is a provider of business support solutions primarily serving the communications industry. The Company provides business support solutions (BSS) to the communications service providers (CSPs), as well as clients in various industries. CSG's solutions coordinate and manage various aspects of a service provider's customer interactions, from the initial activation of customer accounts, to the support and fulfillment of various services, and through the calculation, presentment, and accounts receivables management of monthly customer statements. The Company's primary product solutions include Revenue Management, Customer Experience Solutions; and Digital monetization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CSGS

Full Factor Report for CSGS

FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP (FLIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services. Its loan portfolio consists of loans to borrowers on Long Island and in the boroughs of New York City, and its real estate loans are secured by properties located in those areas. It has an Investment Management Division that provides investment management, pension trust, personal trust, estate and custody services. Additionally, the Bank has two commercial banking branches in Manhattan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST OF LONG ISLAND CORP

Full Guru Analysis for FLIC

Full Factor Report for FLIC

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS) (INDB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. As of November 16, 2018, the bank operated approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, and Rhode Island. The Bank classifies loans as commercial loans, consumer real estate loans, or other consumer loans. Commercial loans consist of commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and small business loans. The Bank offers a range of demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts and savings accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS)

Full Guru Analysis for INDB

Full Factor Report for INDB

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.