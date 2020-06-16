Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/16/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORT(ADR) (OMAB) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to operate, maintain and develop over 10 airports in Mexico. The Company's segments include Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel and Other. The Company also engages in various commercial and diversification activities conducted at its airports, such as the leasing of space to restaurants and retailers, the operation of parking facilities, and the operation of the NH Terminal 2 Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel at the Monterrey airport. The Company's airports serve the Monterrey metropolitan area; approximately three tourist destinations, such as Acapulco, Mazatlan and Zihuatanejo; over seven regional centers, such as Chihuahua, Culiacan, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Tampico, Torreon and Zacatecas, and approximately two border cities, such as Ciudad Juarez and Reynosa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORT(ADR)

Full Guru Analysis for OMAB

Full Factor Report for OMAB

ACNB CORPORATION (ACNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company's banking operations are conducted through its operating subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank), and offers a range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients through its subsidiary, Russell Insurance Group, Inc. (RIG). The Company has two segments: the Bank and RIG. RIG is managed separately from the banking segment, which includes the Bank and related financial services that the Company offers through its banking subsidiary. Through its banking and nonbanking subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including commercial and retail banking, trust and investment management, and insurance. ACNB Bank is a commercial bank. ACNB Bank's service delivery channels for its customers include the automated teller machine (ATM) network, customer contact center, online, telephone and mobile banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACNB CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for ACNB

Full Factor Report for ACNB

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.