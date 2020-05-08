Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/8/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

FIRST MID BANCSHARES INC (FMBH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First mid bancshares, Inc., formerly First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., is a financial holding company. It is engaged in the business of banking through its subsidiaries, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. and Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company. The Company provides data processing services to affiliates through another subsidiary, Mid-Illinois Data Services, Inc. The Company offers insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary First Mid Insurance Group (First Mid Insurance). The Company offers trust, farm services, investment services, and retirement planning through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid Wealth Management Company. The Company also owns three statutory business trusts, First Mid-Illinois Statutory Trust I (First Mid Trust I), and First Mid-Illinois Statutory Trust II, Clover Leaf Statutory Trust, and FBTC Statutory Trust I. The Company operated in three primary lines of business: community banking, wealth management, and insurance brokerage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank's operating subsidiaries include Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC (Peoples Insurance) and two asset management companies, PBNA, L.L.C. and Peoples Tax Credit Equity, LLC. Peoples Investment Company has one subsidiary, Peoples Capital Corporation. The Company offers banking, insurance, investment and trust solutions. Its products and services include various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer and real estate mortgage loans (both commercial and residential) and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; a range of life, health and property and casualty insurance products, and brokerage services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP (TPVG) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 77% to 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC's (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

HOWARD BANCORP INC (HBMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company's primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor. Additionally, it provides Internet banking services to its customers and merchant card services for its business customers. The Company's primary market focus is on making loans to and gathering deposits from small and medium size businesses and their owners, professionals and executives, and high-net-worth individuals in its primary market area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corp, formerly Bank First National Corp, is the holding company for Bank First (the Bank). The Company provides a range of financial services to individual and business customers. The Bank is an independent community bank. It offers personal and business banking services. Its personal banking services include savings, checking, loans and electronic banking. Its personal savings accounts include certificates of deposit (CD), individual retirement account (IRA) savings account and health savings accounts. Its business banking services include savings, checking, credit cards and treasury management. It offers deposit accounts, CD account registry service (CDARS) and health savings accounts. The Bank offers real estate loans, home equity loans, installment and consumer loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, loans for business expansion, real estate loans, construction/development loans, small business administration loans and farm/crop/livestock loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) is a small-cap value stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 15,000 manufactured products and over 13,500 distributed products. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment and supplies used for tire, wheel and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck and off-road vehicles, and the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber products. The product line includes categories, such as tire valves and accessories, and lifts and alignment equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP. (ABC) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers. Servicing healthcare providers in the pharmaceutical supply channel, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment's operations provide drug distribution and related services. The Other segment consists of the operations of various segments, including the AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services (ABCS), the World Courier Group, Inc. and the MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc. ABSG operates distribution facilities that focus primarily on complex disease treatment regimens.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). As of December 31, 2016, the City National provided banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio. City National offers various products and services, including commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage banking, and wealth management and trust services. City National provides credit, deposit and investment advisory products and services to rural and small community markets in addition to cities, including Charleston, Huntington, Martinsburg, Winchester, Staunton, Virginia Beach, Ashland and Lexington. City National offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 220.35% vs. 159.92% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

