Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION (LKFN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services. It serves a range of industries, including commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and healthcare. The Bank's activities cover all phases of commercial banking, including deposit products, commercial and consumer lending, retail and merchant credit card services, corporate treasury management services, and wealth advisory, trust and brokerage services. It provides financial services through the Bank, with approximately 50 branch offices in 15 counties in Northern and Central Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

CRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CRAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRA International, Inc. is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing. It offers management consulting in the areas, including Auctions & Competitive Bidding; Corporate & Business Strategy; Enterprise Risk Management; Environmental & Energy Strategy; Intellectual Property & Technology Management; Organization & Performance Improvement, and Transaction Advisory Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (PFIS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (Peoples Bank), including its subsidiary, Peoples Advisors, LLC. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. Peoples Advisors, LLC, provides investment advisory services through a third party to individuals and small businesses. It provides an array of wealth management products and services, which include investment portfolio management, estate planning, annuities, business succession planning, insurances, education funding strategies and tax planning through Peoples Advisors, LLC. It offers credit card processing and a range of other products and services to merchant customers, including small business checking accounts, merchant money market account, online banking, telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, business profitability and peer analysis, and financial checkup.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

For a full detailed analysis using NASDAQ's Guru Analysis tool, click here

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 215.36% vs. 156.97% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.