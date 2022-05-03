Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

VECTRUS INC (VEC) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vectrus, Inc. is a provider of global service solutions to the United States government across the world. The Company offers offer facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics services, information technology (IT) mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. Facility and base operations consist of operations and maintenance, engineering and management, airfield management and civil engineering. Supply chain and logistics services consist of warehouse management and distribution, integrated logistics and supply chain as a service. IT mission support consist of communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation and network and cybersecurity. Engineering and digital integration capabilities consist of system-of-systems engineering and software development, advanced engineering and energy solutions. security consist of perimeter security and intrusion detection, video management systems, and design and training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank, Axos Clearing LLC and Axos Invest, Inc. The Company operates through two segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes a range of banking services, including online banking, concierge banking, and mortgage, vehicle and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. In addition, the Banking Business is focused on providing deposit products to industry verticals, cash management products to a variety of businesses, and commercial real estate lending to clients. The Banking Business also includes a bankruptcy trustee and fiduciary service that provides specialized software and consulting services. The Securities Business segment includes the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. These lines of business offer products independently to their own customers as well as to Banking Business clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ZEPP HEALTH CORP - ADR (ZEPP) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zepp Health Corp, formerly Huami Corp, is a company committed to connect health with technology. It has developed a platform of proprietary technology including artificial intelligence (AI) chips, biometric sensors, and health data algorithms. It is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. It designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. It markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers. The smart watches provides activity tracking, sleep tracking, smart notifications from mobile devices, GPS, heart rate sensing, water resistance, wireless syncing with mobile phones. It also provides a mobile application to keep track of the fitness information, set alarms and receive call notifications on the smart watch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

