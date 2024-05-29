Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SSE PLC - ADR (SSEZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 21% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SSE plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is focused on regulated electricity networks and renewables. The Company develops, owns and operates low-carbon infrastructure to support the zero-carbon transition. This includes onshore and offshore wind farms, hydro schemes, electricity transmission and distribution networks, flexible power stations, carbon capture and hydrogen storage, solar, and battery storage, as well as providing energy products and services for businesses and other customers. Its segments include SSEN Transmission, SSEN Distribution, SSE Renewables, SSE Thermal, Gas Storage, GB Business Energy, SSE Airtricity, SSE Enterprise, and SSE Energy Markets. SSEN Transmission owns, operates and develops the high voltage electricity transmission system in the North of Scotland and its islands. SSEN Distribution is responsible for maintaining the electricity distribution networks supplying homes and businesses across central southern England and the North of Scotland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

