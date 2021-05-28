Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/28/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ESSENT GROUP LTD (ESNT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 79% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance. The Company's primary mortgage insurance is offered to customers on individual loans at the time of origination on a flow basis, but can also be written in bulk transactions. Its pool insurance provides additional credit enhancement for certain secondary market and other mortgage transactions. The primary mortgage insurance operations were conducted through Essent Guaranty, Inc. which is a mortgage insurer licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as of December 31, 2016. It offers primary mortgage insurance, pool insurance and master policy. It provides contract underwriting services through CUW Solutions, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ESSENT GROUP LTD

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP (FCF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank), provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services. The Company also provides trust and wealth management services, and offers insurance products through the Bank and its other operating subsidiaries. The Bank is a Pennsylvania bank and trust company. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 105 community banking offices throughout western and central Pennsylvania, 17 community banking offices in Central Ohio and loan production offices in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank also operated a network of 133 automated teller machines (ATMs) at various branch offices and offsite locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 122 community banking offices throughout western Pennsylvania and central and northern Ohio, as well as loan production offices in Akron and Cleveland, Ohio.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION (SFNC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. Simmons Bank offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking and savings deposits. Simmons Bank and its subsidiaries have also developed products and services, which include credit cards, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration lending. The securities within the portfolio are classified as either held-to-maturity, available-for-sale or trading. The Company offers deposits, including non-interest bearing transaction accounts; interest bearing transaction accounts, and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

TOLL BROTHERS INC (TOL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Toll Brothers, Inc. is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. It operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North and South Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California. City Living is the Company's urban development division. Its products include Traditional Home Building Product and City Living Product. Its Traditional Home Building Product includes detached homes, move-up, executive, estate, and active-adult and age-qualified lines of home.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOLL BROTHERS INC

AXOS FINANCIAL INC (AX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for Axos Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. The Bank distributes its deposit products through a range of retail distribution channels, and its deposits consist of demand, savings and time deposits accounts. Its mortgage-backed securities consist primarily of mortgage pass-through securities issued by government-sponsored entities and non-agency collateralized mortgage obligations and pass-through mortgage-backed securities issued by private sponsors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AXOS FINANCIAL INC

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management. The Bank's loan portfolio includes real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and trade finance. Its real estate mortgage portfolio consists of real estate mini-perm loans, as well as purchased residential mortgages. The Bank offers a range of commercial loan products, including lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures and commercial and stand-by letters of credit. Through its branch network, the Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies located primarily in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PREFERRED BANK

BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS (BOCH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company's principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California. The Bank provides a range of financial services and products for business and retail customers. Its principal products include various types of accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market deposit. It also offers sweep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The primary focus of the Bank is to provide banking and related services to small and mid-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations, as well as banking services for consumers, primarily business owners and their employees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANK OF COMMERCE HOLDINGS

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

