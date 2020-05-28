Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/28/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CIGNA CORP (CI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cigna Corporation is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company's segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate. Its Global Health Care segment aggregates the commercial and Government operating segments. Its commercial operating segment encompasses the United States commercial and certain international healthcare businesses serving employers and their employees, other groups, and individuals. Its Global Supplemental Benefits segment offers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products in selected international markets and in the United States. Its Group Disability and Life segment provides group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life insurance, accident and specialty insurance and related services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for CI

Full Factor Report for CI>

BANNER CORPORATION (BANR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banner Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of planning, directing and coordinating the business activities of its subsidiaries, Banner Bank and Islanders Bank. Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Banner Bank is a regional bank, which offers a range of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities in its primary market areas. Banner Bank is also an active participant in the secondary market, engaging in mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Islanders Bank is also a Washington-chartered commercial bank. Islanders Bank is a community bank, which offers similar banking services to individuals, businesses and public entities located primarily in the San Juan Islands. The Banks' primary business is that of traditional banking institutions, accepting deposits and originating loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for BANR

Full Factor Report for BANR>

BANCORP INC (TBBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and its primary subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Company has four primary lines of specialty lending: securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC), automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through both commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). SBLOCs are loans, which are generated through institutional banking affinity groups and are collateralized by marketable securities. SBLOCs are offered in conjunction with brokerage accounts. Automobile fleet and other equipment leases are generated in a range of Atlantic Coast and other states. SBA loans and loans generated for sale into CMBS and securitization capital markets are made nationally. Its prepaid card, private label banking for investment advisory companies and card payment processing are its primary sources of deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for TBBK

Full Factor Report for TBBK>

ANTHEM INC (ANTM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anthem, Inc. is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products. It also provides an array of managed care services to self-funded customers, including claims processing, underwriting, stop loss insurance, actuarial services, provider network access, medical cost management, disease management, wellness programs and other administrative services. It provides an array of specialty and other insurance products and services, such as dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits and radiology benefit management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Full Guru Analysis for ANTM

Full Factor Report for ANTM>

PEOPLES UTAH BANCORP (PUB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: People's Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People's Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. It also provides a range of banking services and products to individuals. The Bank operates two divisions: Bank of American Fork (BAF), Lewiston State Bank (LSB) and GrowthFunding Equipment Finance. The Company provides banking services throughout its market area to real estate developers, contractors and small-to medium-sized businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Full Guru Analysis for PUB

Full Factor Report for PUB>

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY) is a large-cap value stock in the S&Ls/Savings Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Bank of Canada is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 34 other countries. The Company's business segments include Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Company, through its segments, serves various lines of businesses, which include Personal Financial Services, Business Financial Services, Cards and Payment Solutions, Caribbean and United States Banking, Canadian Wealth Management, United States and International Wealth Management, Global Asset Management, Canadian Insurance, International Insurance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Markets and Other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for RY

Full Factor Report for RY>

TRICO BANCSHARES (TCBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank was engaged in the general commercial banking business in 26 counties in Northern and Central California. The Bank operated from 58 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches, as of December 31, 2016. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It also offers installment note collection, issues cashier's checks, sells travelers checks and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for TCBK

Full Factor Report for TCBK>

BANCFIRST CORPORATION (BANF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support. The metropolitan and community banks offer traditional banking products, such as commercial and retail lending, and a line of deposit accounts. The metropolitan banks consist of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The community banks consist of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. Its other financial services are specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking and insurance. The executive, operations and support groups represent executive management, operational support and corporate functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for BANF

Full Factor Report for BANF>

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP. (CMCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products serving various commercial and industrial end user markets. The Company's products include various electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists, hoist trolleys, winches, industrial crane systems, such as steel bridge, gantry and jib cranes and aluminum work station cranes; alloy and carbon steel chain; forged attachments, such as hooks, shackles, textile slings, clamps, logging tools and load binders; mechanical and electromechanical actuators and rotary unions; below-the-hook special purpose lifters and tire shredders; power and motion control systems, such as alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) drive systems, radio remote controls, push button pendant stations, brakes, and collision avoidance and power delivery subsystems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Full Guru Analysis for CMCO

Full Factor Report for CMCO>

KB HOME (KBH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment. Its homebuilding segments include West Coast, Southwest, Central and Southeast. The homebuilding segments are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes. The financial services segment offers property and casualty insurance and, in certain instances, earthquake, flood and personal property insurance to its homebuyers in the same markets as its homebuilding segments, and provides title services in the majority of markets located within its Central and Southeast homebuilding segments. It offers homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Full Guru Analysis for KBH

Full Factor Report for KBH>

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.