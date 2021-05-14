Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/14/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION (SFNC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas. Simmons Bank offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking and savings deposits. Simmons Bank and its subsidiaries have also developed products and services, which include credit cards, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration lending. The securities within the portfolio are classified as either held-to-maturity, available-for-sale or trading. The Company offers deposits, including non-interest bearing transaction accounts; interest bearing transaction accounts, and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

PREFERRED BANK (PFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preferred Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides deposit services, as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals and high net worth individuals. The Bank offers various services, such as personal banking, business banking and treasury management. The Bank's loan portfolio includes real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial loans and trade finance. Its real estate mortgage portfolio consists of real estate mini-perm loans, as well as purchased residential mortgages. The Bank offers a range of commercial loan products, including lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures and commercial and stand-by letters of credit. Through its branch network, the Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and companies located primarily in Southern California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PREFERRED BANK

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

