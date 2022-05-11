Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of capital to the multi-family industry in the United States. The Company primarily focuses on multifamily lending and property sales, commercial real estate debt brokerage, and affordable housing investment management. It is a commercial real estate lender of various property types, including multifamily, industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. It originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, provide multifamily property sales brokerage and appraisal services, and engage in commercial real estate investment management activities. It provides housing market research and real-estate related investment banking and advisory services, which provide its clients with market insight into various areas of the housing market. The Company originates and sells multifamily loans through the programs of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD (the Agencies).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

NEXPOINT REAL ESTATE FINANCE INC (NREF) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is focused on originating, structuring and investing in mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative-structured financings for commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns for stockholders over the long term. The Company is focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations (CMBS securitizations). It is focused on investing in real estate sectors, including in the multifamily, single-family rental, (SFR), self-storage, hospitality and office sectors. The Company's business is conducted through NexPoint Real Estate Finance Operating Partnership, L.P. (the OP), its operating partnership.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

