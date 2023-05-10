Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC (SMLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to healthcare providers. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Its cardiac and vascular testing product, QuantaFlo, measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). QuantaFlo is a four-minute in-office blood flow test. Healthcare providers can use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition, including assessments of patients who have vascular disease. It has a distribution arrangement for the United States, including Puerto Rico, to distribute Insulin Insights, a software solution designed to provide insulin dosing recommendations to clinicians for the adjustment and maintenance of glucose levels in insulin-dependent patients with Type 2 diabetes. Its customers for QuantaFlo include insurance plans, physician groups, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC

SMLR Guru Analysis

SMLR Fundamental Analysis

SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP (SAR) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company provides customized financing solutions to United States middle-market businesses. It primarily invests in senior and unitranche-leveraged loans and mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, equity issued by private United States middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to create attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income and long-term capital appreciation from its investments. Its investments generally provide financing for change of ownership transactions, strategic acquisitions, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors. Its portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. It also invests in mezzanine debt and makes equity investments in middle market companies. Its investment activities are externally managed and advised by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP

SAR Guru Analysis

SAR Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.