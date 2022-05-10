Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC (SAMG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is a full-service wealth management company that is focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of complementary and customized family office services for families seeking oversight of their financial affairs. The Company views its operations as comprising one operating segment, the investment management industry. The Company provides a range of administrative services to the management of certain of its company's funds of funds and other investment funds collectively, the Silvercrest Funds. It also provides a range of family office services to some of its clients, including philanthropic, estate and wealth planning services, tax planning and preparation, financial statement, bill paying and record keeping services, bank loan arrangement and payment services and property and casualty insurance review.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC

CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC. (CLR) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, management, and production of crude oil and natural gas and associated products in the North, South, and East regions of the United States. The Company's North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken, Powder River Basin, and the Red River units. The Company's South region includes all properties south of Nebraska and west of the Mississippi River and includes the SCOOP and STACK areas of Oklahoma and the Permian Basin of Texas. The Company's East region is primarily comprised of undeveloped leasehold acreage east of the Mississippi River with no significant drilling or production operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CONTINENTAL RESOURCES, INC.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. (AMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: nurse and allied solutions; physician and leadership solutions, and technology and workforce solutions. The nurse and allied solutions segment includes its travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions businesses. The physician and leadership solutions segment includes its locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses. The technology and workforce solutions segment includes its language interpretation services, vendor management systems, credentialing, and flex pool management businesses. Its Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers, and clinics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

SIERRA BANCORP (BSRR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services via branch offices located throughout California's South San Joaquin Valley, the Central Coast, Ventura County, and neighboring communities. It provides an Internet branch which provides the ability to open deposit accounts online; an online banking option with bill-pay and mobile banking capabilities; online lending solutions for consumers and small businesses; a customer service center, and an automated telephone banking system. Its lending activities cover real estate, commercial (including small businesses), mortgage warehouse, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition to loans, it offers a range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SIERRA BANCORP

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Bancorporation, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns West Bank (the Bank), which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in the markets, including central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud. The Bank offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings and money market accounts and time certificates of deposit. The Bank also offers Internet, mobile banking and treasury management services, which help to meet the banking needs of its customers. It offers many types of credit to its customers, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts and agency accounts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEST BANCORPORATION, INC.

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. (LBAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland offers financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Lakeland offers a range of offers business and retail banking products and services throughout New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York. Its business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Its consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. It also provides investment advisory services for individuals and businesses. Its depository products include demand deposits, as well as savings, money market and time accounts. It offers Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer and night depository services to the business community and municipal relationships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LAKELAND BANCORP, INC.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC (ABR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in a portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) and commercial real estate markets, primarily consisting of bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages and preferred and direct equity. The Company operates in two segments: Structured Business and Agency Business. It also invests in real estate-related joint ventures and in real estate-related notes and certain mortgage-related securities. The Company is focused on investment types, which include Bridge Financing, Preferred Equity Investments, Mezzanine Financing, Junior Participation Financing, Single-Family Rental Portfolio Financing, Structured Transactions, government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Agency Lending and Private Label. It also underwrites, originate and service long-term permanent fixed rate loans on SFR properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

