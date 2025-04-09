Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

WENDY'S CO (WEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The WendyGs Company is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants. The CompanyGs menu includes made-to-order square hamburgers using beef, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator, and the Frosty dessert. Its segments include WendyGs U.S., WendyGs International and Global Real Estate & Development. WendyGs U.S. includes the operation and franchising of its restaurants in the United States. WendyGs International includes the operation and franchising of its restaurants in countries and territories other than the United States. Global Real Estate & Development includes real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties, which are leased and/or subleased to franchisees, and also includes its share of the income of its Canadian restaurant real estate joint venture (TimWen). The Company and its franchisees have over 7,000 restaurants worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WENDY'S CO

WEN Guru Analysis

WEN Fundamental Analysis

ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (ARLP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a diversified energy company. It is engaged in the production and marketing of coal to domestic utilities, industrial users and international customers, as well as royalty income from oil & gas mineral interests located across the United States. Its segments include Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. Illinois Basin Coal Operation includes the Gibson County Coal, LLC mining complex; the Warrior Coal, LLC mining complex; the River View Coal, LLC mining complex and the Hamilton County Coal, LLC mining complex. Appalachia Coal Operations include the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining, LLC mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties include oil and gas mineral interests held by Alliance Minerals as well as its equity interests in AllDale III. Coal Royalties segment includes coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

ARLP Guru Analysis

ARLP Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.