Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/7/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

RELIANT BANCORP INC (RBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reliant Bancorp, Inc., formerly Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc., serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets. Its customers are serviced through branch locations, automated teller machines (ATMs), online banking and mobile banking. Residential Mortgage Banking originates first lien residential mortgage loans throughout the United States. These loans are typically underwritten to government agency standards and sold to third-party secondary market mortgage investors. Reliant Bank provides a range of traditional banking services throughout the Middle Tennessee Region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Reliant Bank provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (RY) is a large-cap value stock in the S&Ls/Savings Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Royal Bank of Canada is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 34 other countries. The Company's business segments include Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Company, through its segments, serves various lines of businesses, which include Personal Financial Services, Business Financial Services, Cards and Payment Solutions, Caribbean and United States Banking, Canadian Wealth Management, United States and International Wealth Management, Global Asset Management, Canadian Insurance, International Insurance, Corporate and Investment Banking, Global Markets and Other.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

