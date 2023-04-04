Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

METROCITY BANKSHARES INC (MCBS) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. Metro City Bank is a Georgia state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers a suite of loan and deposit products. It operates through approximately 19 branch locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. The Company offers banking products and services that are competitively priced with a focus on convenience and accessibility. The Company's offers online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposit with mobile bill pay. It also offers a range of treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation automated clearing house (ACH) origination and stop payments.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PREMIER FINANCIAL CORP (OHIO) (PFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Premier Financial Corp. is a bank holding company that conducts business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank is primarily engaged in community banking. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public through its offices and website, and uses those and other available sources of funds to originate residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans and consumer loans. In addition, the Bank invests in United States Treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, including real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs) and residential collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), and corporate bonds. The Bank conducts its operations through approximately 74 full-service banking center offices, 12 loan offices and two wealth offices.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FS BANCORP INC (FSBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: commercial and consumer banking and home lending. The commercial and consumer banking segment provides diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through Bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. These products and services include deposit products; residential, consumer, business and commercial real estate lending portfolios and cash management services. The Company originates consumer loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction loans for residential and multi-family construction, and commercial business loans. The home lending segment originates from one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as loans held for investment.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

VOC ENERGY TRUST (VOC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VOC Energy Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust formed by VOC Brazos Energy Partners, L.P. (VOC Brazos). The Trust is managed by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the Trustee). The Trust is created to acquire and hold the net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. VOC Brazo's properties included interests in approximately 739 gross (454.6 net) producing wells and included 81,095 gross (50,310.7 net) acres. The underlying properties are interests in developing properties located in the oil and natural gas producing regions of Kansas and Texas. The fields in the Central Kansas Uplift include Fairport Field, Marcotte Field and Chase-Silica Field. The fields in Western Kansas include the Bindley, Griston SW and Rosa Northwest fields. The fields in South Central Kansas include the Gerberding, Spivey Grabs and Alford fields, which are produced primarily from the Mississippian, Simpson and Lansing Kansas City zones.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP (VABK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking business. It operates through four segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. Bank segment offers loans, deposits and related services to individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. It offers services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and various other services. VNB Trust and Estate Services segment offers corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, custody service and in-house investment management services. Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. Masonry Capital segment offers investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund employing a value-based, catalyst-driven investment strategy.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST BANCORP INC (FNLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of First National Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its Bank, provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers from seventeen offices in coastal and eastern Maine. The Company, through First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, offers private banking, financial planning, investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The Company's investment securities are classified into three categories: securities available for sale, securities to be held to maturity and restricted equity securities. The Company offers a range of loans, including commercial real estate loan, commercial construction loans, commercial other loan, municipal loans, residential real estate term loan, residential real estate construction loan, and home equity line of credit, consumer loan and construction loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

HOME BANCORP, INC. (HBCP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Home Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Home Bank, N.A. (the Bank), a nationally chartered bank. The Bank conducts business through approximately 43 banking offices in the Acadiana, Baton Rouge, Greater New Orleans and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) regions of south Louisiana, the Natchez region of west Mississippi and Houston region of Texas. The Bank is primarily engaged in attracting deposits from the public and using those funds to invest in loans and securities. Its principal sources of funds are customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments and funds borrowed from outside sources such as the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas. These funds are primarily used for the origination of loans, including one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SUNCOR ENERGY INC (USA) (SU) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Suncor Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company's segments include Oil Sands, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Refining and Marketing. The Oil Sands segment includes the Company's owned operations in the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta to explore, develop and produce bitumen, synthetic crude oil and related products. The E&P segment includes offshore activity in East Coast Canada, with interests in the Hibernia, Terra Nova, White Rose and Hebron oilfields, the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas at Buzzard and Golden Eagle Area Development in the United Kingdom, and exploration and production of crude oil and gas at Oda. The Refining and Supply operations segment includes refining crude oil and intermediate feedstock into a wide range of petroleum and petrochemical products. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes the Company's investments in renewable energy projects and other activities.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (CATC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cambridge Bancorp is a state-chartered bank holding company of Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank operates 22 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Company's core services include wealth management, commercial banking, and personal banking. The Company offers a range of services to commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The Company originates commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans and residential real estate loans, including one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit, and accepts savings, money market, time, and demand deposits. In addition, it offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, which include cash management, online banking, mobile banking, and global payments. The Bank's clients consist primarily of consumers and small-and medium-sized businesses in these communities and surrounding areas throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CENOVUS ENERGY INC (US) (CVE) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canada-based integrated energy company. The Company has oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The Company's segments include Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate and Eliminations. Its Upstream segment includes Oil Sands, Conventional, and Offshore. Its Downstream segment consists of Canadian Manufacturing, United States Manufacturing, and Retail. The Company's upstream operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, thermal and conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) projects across Western Canada, crude oil production offshore Newfoundland and Labrador and natural gas and NGLs production offshore China and Indonesia. The Company's downstream operations include upgrading and refining operations in Canada and the United States, and commercial fuel operations across Canada.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC (CFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Consumer Banking segment serves retail customers and small businesses, with products and services that include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services across its 14-state traditional banking footprint. Its network includes specialists covering lending, savings and investment needs as well as small business products and services. Commercial Banking segment primarily serves companies and institutions. The segment offers a complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, among others.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

BLACK STONE MINERALS LP (BSM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company's principal business is maximizing the value of its existing mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. The Company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres. It also owns nonparticipating royalty interests (NPRIs) in 1.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in 1.6 million gross acres. The Company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 41 states in the continental United States, including all of the onshore producing basins. Many of these interests are in active resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier shales in East Texas/Western Louisiana, the Wolfcamp/Spraberry/Bone Springs in the Permian Basin, the Bakken/Three Forks in the Williston Basin, and the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SISECAM RESOURCES LP (SIRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sisecam Resources LP, formerly Ciner Resources LP, is a producer of natural soda ash with its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company, through its, subsidiary Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming) is engaged in the business of mining trona ore to produce soda ash. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is an essential raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products. The Company's Green River Basin surface operations are situated on approximately 2,360 acres in Wyoming. The Company's mining operations consist of approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining area. The Company's mining leases, and licenses are located in two mining beds, designated by the United States Geological Survey as beds 24 and 25, at depths of 800 to 1100 feet, respectively, below the surface. The Company's soda ash is shipped by rail or truck from its Green River Basin operations.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BAYCOM CORP (BCML) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BayCom Corp is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, United Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals. The Bank provides a range of loans, including small business administration (SBA), farm service agency (FSA) and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) guaranteed loans, and deposit products and services to businesses and its affiliates in California, Washington, New Mexico and Colorado. The Bank provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, non-profit businesses, labor unions and related non-profit entities, and businesses and individual consumers. The Bank operates approximately 33 full-service banking branches consisting of branch offices in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado, and Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC (BFST) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its banking subsidiary, b1BANK (the Bank). The Bank is a Louisiana state banking association and community-based financial institution that offers a range of banking products and services. It operates throughout the state of Louisiana, in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and Houston, from a network of banking centers and loan production offices. It offers checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage loans, real estate loans, and other installment and term loans. In addition, it offers its customers wealth management products, drive-through banking facilities, ATMs, night depository, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, traveler's checks, cash management, vault services, loan and deposit sweep accounts, and lock box services.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP (UVSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Univest Financial Corporation is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank that offers domestic banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations. These services include a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, trust and brokerage services, which serves a client base of private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment includes an insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines and human resources consulting.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (VLY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company and financial holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary includes Valley National Bank (the Bank). It offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. Its solutions include, but are not limited to, traditional consumer and commercial deposit and lending products, commercial real estate financing, small business loans, equipment financings, insurance and wealth management financial services products, cash management solutions, and personal financing solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and automobile financing. It also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners' associations, insurance premium financing and cannabis-related business banking.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP. (OCFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service regional bank delivering financial products and services, which include commercial and consumer financing, deposit services, and wealth management products and services, throughout New Jersey and the metropolitan markets of Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Bank's commercial loans include multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and commercial and industrial loans. The Bank also offers investment products for sale through its retail branch network. The Bank is focused on growth opportunities in areas, including derivative contracts, trust and asset management, digital product offerings, and equity investments in non-bank finance companies. It operates approximately 37 branch offices, and deposit production facilities located throughout New Jersey and metropolitan area of New York City and Philadelphia.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP (NWFL) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Norwood Financial Corp is a holding company for Wayne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is an independent community bank with about 14 offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania and 15 offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Bank offers a variety of personal and business credit services and trust and investment products, and real estate settlement services to the consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in each of the communities that the Bank serves. The Bank primarily serves the northeastern Pennsylvania counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne and, to a much lesser extent, Susquehanna County in addition to the New York counties of Delaware and others. In addition, it operates automated teller machines at about 29 branch facilities plus one machine at an off-site location. It operates a Wealth Management/Trust Department, which provides estate planning, investment management, and financial planning to customers.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC. (GNTY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and consumer banking, as well as trust and wealth management, products and services that meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Its lending activities provide a range of loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, term loans, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development loans, and borrowing base loans. It also offers various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit. The Bank operates approximately 32 full-service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) and the Houston MSA.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP (PGC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. Its segments include Banking and Peapack Private. Its Banking segment includes commercial (includes corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment financing), commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services and customer support sales. Its Peapack Private segment includes investment management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian; and other financial planning and advisory services. This segment also includes the activity of the Delaware subsidiary, PGB Trust and Investments of Delaware.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC (PNFP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Tennessee state-chartered bank. The Bank offers a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans to individuals, businesses and professional entities. The Bank is also focused on offering core deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, including access to products offered through various IntraFi Network Deposit programs. It also offers a range of treasury management and remote deposit services, including online wire origination, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, and lockbox processing. It operates approximately 123 offices, including 51 in Tennessee, 38 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 10 in Virginia, two in Georgia and two in Alabama.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides full banking services through its nationally chartered subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (Bank). The Company's segment includes Bank segment and the Trust segment. The Company provides trust and retirement consulting services through its subsidiary, Farmers Trust Company (Trust), and insurance services through the Bank's subsidiary, Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive) is a wholly owned insurance subsidiary of the Company that provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company and its subsidiaries. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries are comprised of Bank, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania; Trust, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets; and Farmers National Insurance, LLC.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC (HTLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Financial USA, Inc.is a multi-bank holding company. The Company conducts its banking business through multiple community banks operating as either independent entities or independently branded divisions. Its Banks provide a range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities. It provides traditional and non-traditional service channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. Its Banks provide a suite of banking services comprised of deposit and credit offerings, with treasury management and retirement plan services. Its primary lines of business include commercial banking, small business banking, agricultural loans, residential real estate mortgage lending, retail banking and wealth management, investment and insurance, and retirement plan services. It serves communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. It conducts business throughout the Western Region of the United States from its 59 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. It also provides commercial escrow and exchange services, which provides a variety of real-property and non-real property escrow services.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (PFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank operating full-service branch offices throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services through its network of branches. The Bank originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one-to four-family residential real estate and other consumer loans, for borrowers generally located within its primary market area. The Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities and other permissible investments. It provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance brokerage services through its subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through, Plumas Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which primary service in the Northeastern portion of California, with Lake Tahoe to the south and the Oregon border to the north, and the Northwestern portion of Nevada. The Bank primarily is engaged in providing loans and investment securities. The Banks principal commercial lending services include term real estate, commercial and industrial term loans. In addition, the Bank provides agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The Banks principal retail lending services include consumer, automobile and home equity loans. The Bank provides land development and construction loans on a limited basis. The Bank has 14 branch networks and 18 automated teller machines. In addition to its branch network, the Bank operates a lending office in Auburn, California and commercial/agricultural lending offices located in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TECK RESOURCES LTD (USA) (TECK) is a large-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teck Resources Limited is a Canada-based mining company that operates in copper, zinc, steelmaking coal and energy segment. The Company's operations and projects include Antamina, Cardinal River, Carmen de Andacollo, Elkview, Fording River, Fording River Extension, Fort Hills, Galore Creek Project, Greenhills, Highland Valley Copper, HVC 2040, Line Creek, NewRange Copper Nickel, NuevaUnion, Quebrada Blanca, Quebrada Blanca Phase II, Quintette Project, Red Dog, Sullivan Mine and Trail Operations. The Antamina mine is a large copper and zinc mine, located in the Andes Mountain range of Peru. Its Carmen de Andacollo is located in the Coquimbo Region of central Chile. The Fording River Extension Project is located adjacent and to the south of Teck's existing Fording River Operations. Its Galore Creek is located within the territory of the Tahltan in northwestern British Columbia, approximately 150 kilometers northwest of Stewart.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company of Ameris Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a full range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers in approximately 165 locations in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. It has five segments. The Banking Division provides full financial services, including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in origination, sales and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses, which are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and residential mortgage servicing rights. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel. It markets its products under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger and the licensed brand Michelin. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. Its Wholesale segment distributes products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States, Canada and others. Its Retail segment markets directly to consumers through its Lehigh business-to-business, including direct sales and through its CustomFit Websites, consumer e-commerce Websites, third-party marketplaces, and Rocky outlet stores. Its Contract Manufacturing segment includes sales to the United States Military, private label sales and any sales to customers in which it is contracted to manufacture or source a specific footwear product for a customer.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (BMRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Marin Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). Its business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors. It offers a suite of business and personal financial products designed to meet the needs of its customers. Its lending categories include commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, including small business loans, construction financing, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. It offers a variety of personal and business checking and savings accounts, and a number of time deposit alternatives, including time certificates of deposit, Individual Retirement Accounts, Health Savings Accounts, Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service, Insured Cash Sweep, and Demand Deposit Marketplace accounts. It offers deposit options, including mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, Automated Clearing House services, wire transfers, and image lockbox services.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC (SCHN) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. are the manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America, with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. The Company operates at the intersection of metals recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing. Its nonferrous products include mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, as well as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys. It also sells catalytic converters to specialty processors that extract the nonferrous precious metals. Its steel mill produces semi-finished goods (billets) and finished goods, consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and other specialty products, using recycled ferrous metal. It offers a range of products and services through its network that includes about 51 retail self-service auto parts stores, 54 metals recycling facilities, and an electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Southern Bank (Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of retail deposits from the general public and using its deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), lesser extent, brokered deposits, mortgage loans and commercial non-mortgage business loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement savings plans. The Bank's lending activities consist of originating loans secured by mortgages on one- to four-family and multi-family residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, construction loans on residential and commercial properties, commercial and agricultural business loans and consumer loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (AROW) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. Arrow is engaged in a range of lending activities, including commercial and industrial lending primarily to small and mid-sized companies; mortgage lending for residential and commercial properties; and consumer installment and home equity financing. Arrow provides services, such as trust administration, retirement plan administration, advice to its proprietary mutual funds and insurance products. The Company offers a range of commercial and consumer banking and financial products. The deposit base consists of deposits derived principally from the communities served. Arrow targets lending activities to consumers and small- and mid-sized companies in Arrow's regional geographic area. The Company provides retirement planning, trust and estate administration. Arrow's subsidiaries include Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National).

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIRST MERCHANTS CORP (FRME) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Merchants Bank (the Bank). The Bank also operates First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors, which is a division of the Bank. The Bank includes approximately 122 banking locations in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Illinois. In addition to its branch network, the Company offers comprehensive electronic and mobile delivery channels to its customers. The Company operates through a community banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company offers a range of financial services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits; making consumer, commercial, agri-business and real estate mortgage loans; providing personal and corporate trust services; offering full-service brokerage and private wealth management, and providing letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. It operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, an Ohio state-chartered bank. Its other subsidiaries include Peoples Investment Company and Peoples Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance subsidiary. It provides commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries. Its financial products and services are primarily offered through its financial service offices and automated teller machines (ATMs) in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, as well as through online resources that are web-based and mobile-based. Its Brokerage services are offered through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealer located at Peoples Bank's offices. The Peoples Bank's credit card and merchant processing services are provided through joint marketing arrangements with third parties.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CEDAR FAIR, L.P. (FUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cedar Fair, L.P. is a regional amusement park operator with approximately 13 properties in its portfolio consisting of amusement parks, water parks and complementary resort facilities. The Company's parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with rides and immersive entertainment. The Company's parks operate seasonally except for Knott's Berry Farm, which is typically open daily on a year-round basis. Its seasonal parks are generally open daily from Memorial Day until Labor Day. In addition to daily operations, its seasonal parks are open during select weekends, including at various properties in the fourth quarter for Halloween and winter events. Its flagship park, Cedar Point, is located on a peninsula in Sandusky, Ohio. Cedar Point serves a six-state region, which includes Ohio and Michigan, western Pennsylvania and New York, northern West Virginia and Indiana, as well as southwestern Ontario, Canada.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO. (NFG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is a diversified energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, primarily natural gas in the Appalachian region of the United States. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services for affiliated and nonaffiliated companies through integrated gas pipeline systems in Pennsylvania and New York. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region. The Utility segment provides natural gas utility services to approximately 754,000 customers through a local distribution system located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ACNB CORPORATION (ACNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank). The ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage with a network of approximately 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Insurance. Its Banking segment includes the Bank and related financial services that the Corporation offers through its banking subsidiary. The Company's subsidiary, ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., is a full-service agency, which offers a range of property, casualty, health, life, and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

