Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/30/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. (QCRH) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: QCR Holdings, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny and Rockford communities through its banking subsidiaries, Quad City Bank and Trust Company (QCBT), Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust Company (CRBT), Community State Bank (CSB), and Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, which provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and asset management services. It is also engaged in direct financing lease contracts through m2 Lease Funds, LLC (m2), a subsidiary of QCBT. Its principal business consists of attracting deposits and investing those deposits in loans/leases and securities. The Company and its subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals and government agencies. It offers a range of loans, including one-to four-family residential loans and multi-family loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANC. OF VIRGINIA, INC (SONA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company's principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios. Sonabank is a Virginia state chartered bank. Sonabank provides a range of financial services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The Company focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It focuses on serving small to medium-sized businesses in its market with a range of services, including an array of commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc., and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities. The Bank primarily services individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets and provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household and other consumer expenditures. The Bank offers passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, college certificates of deposit and public funds deposits.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIRST BANCORP (NORTH CAROLINA) (FBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First BanCorp. is a financial holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled two subsidiaries: FirstBank Puerto Rico (the Bank or FirstBank) and FirstBank Insurance Agency, Inc. (FirstBank Insurance Agency). It operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, which consists of lending and other services; Consumer (Retail) Banking, which consists of consumer lending and deposit-taking activities; Mortgage Banking, which consists of the origination, sale, and servicing of a range of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; Treasury and Investments, which consists of treasury and investment management functions; United States Operations, which consists of all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland, and Virgin Islands Operations, which consists of banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the United States Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, including retail and commercial banking services.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP (FFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. First Financial is engaged in the business of commercial banking and other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, National Association (the Bank). The range of banking services provided by First Financial to individuals and businesses includes commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. First Financial offers deposit products that include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, and cash management services for commercial customers. First Financial's Wealth Management division provides a range of trust and asset management services. It operates 159 banking centers in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. It operates its Commercial Finance division, responsible for its insurance lending business and franchise lending business, from a non-banking center location in Indiana.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 282.22% vs. 165.18% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

