Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/3/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC (WYND) is a small-cap value stock in the Hotels & Motels industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is a vacation ownership and exchange company. The Company operates across 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300 affiliated exchange properties. The Company, through its Wyndham Vacation Clubs business, markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to owners at a portfolio of brands including: CLUB WYNDHAM, WorldMark by Wyndham, CLUB WYNDHAM ASIA, WorldMark South Pacific Club by Wyndham, Shell Vacations Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham and WYNDHAM CLUB BRASILSM. The Company's Resort Condominiums International (RCI) exchanges includes RCI India, Dial An Exchange (dae), Love Home Swap, The Registry Collection, TripBeat, @Work International and Armed Forces Vacation Club.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries. It offers its customers credit card loans, private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans and deposit products. The Company's Direct Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services. The Company's direct banking offers credit cards, student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products. The Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and the Company's Network Partners business.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC (DIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dine Brands Global, Inc., formerly DineEquity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. It operates through four segments: Franchise operations, Rental operations, Company restaurant operations and Financing operations. As of December 31, 2017, it had 3,722 restaurants. Applebee's menu features a selection of grill and bar fare, such as appetizers, bar snacks, burgers, classic entrees and lighter fare, as well as cocktails, beers and desserts. As of December 31, 2017, IHOP franchise and area license restaurants were located in 50 states within the United States, in the District of Columbia, in three United States territories and in 13 countries outside of the United States.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company offers attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Colorado, Austin and San Antonio, Texas; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada, and Atlanta, Georgia. The Company's homebuilding operations are organized into six segments, which include Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. In many of its projects, in addition to building homes, it is also responsible for the entitlement and development of the underlying land. The Company acquires land for homebuilding operations with the primary intent to develop and construct single family detached or attached homes for sale on the acquired land. It builds and sells a range of home types across a variety of price points. It focuses on assisting homebuyers in obtaining financing by arranging with mortgage lenders to offer qualified buyers a range of financing options.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST (PMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all of its operations, and makes all of its investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. (its Operating Partnership) and its subsidiaries. It operates through two segments: correspondent production and investment activities. Its investment activities segment represents the Company's investments in mortgage-related assets. The correspondent production segment represents the Company's operations aimed at serving as an intermediary between mortgage lenders and the capital markets by purchasing, pooling and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of MBS, using the services of PNMAC Capital Management (the Manager or PCM) and PennyMac Loan Services, LLC (PLS), both indirect subsidiaries of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI or PennyMac).

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP (TMHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (Taylor Morrison) is a home building and land developing company. It builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. It also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF), and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title Services, LLC. Its business is organized into multiple homebuilding operating divisions and a mortgage and title services division, which are managed as multiple reportable segments like: East Central and West Mortgage Operation. Its East Central segment includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa Austin, Dallas, Houston and Denver. Its West Mortgage Operation includes Bay Area, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, Taylor Morrison Home Funding (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 154.67% vs. 127.96% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

