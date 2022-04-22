Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

MOELIS & CO (MC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank, which provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments and sovereign wealth funds. It provides comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across various industries in mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Its team of professionals advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It also provides capital raising, secondary transaction and other advisory services to private fund sponsors and limited partners. It offers raising capital for a variety of fund sponsors located in North America, Europe and Asia, and the emerging markets is fully integrated with its global platform, ensuring the broadest possible marketing efforts for its clients.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC. (SASR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance and Investment Management. The Company's Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products, to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment operates through Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bank, which operates a general insurance agency located in Annapolis, Maryland, and Neff and Associates, located in Ocean City, Maryland. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc. and Rembert Pendleton Jackson (RPJ), a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families, small businesses and associations.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LINCOLN NATIONAL CORPORATION (LNC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lincoln National Corporation is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through subsidiary companies. The Company operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance and Group Protection. The Annuities segment provides tax-deferred investment growth and lifetime income opportunities for its clients by offering variable annuities, fixed (including indexed) annuities and indexed variable annuities. The Retirement Plan Services segment provides employers with retirement plan products and services, such as LINCOLN DIRECTOR group variable annuity, LINCOLN ALLIANCE program and Multi-Fund variable annuity. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance and others. The Group Protection segment offers group non-medical insurance products and services, including short- and long-term disability, statutory disability and paid family medical leave administration.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. (LBAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland offers financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Lakeland offers a range of offers business and retail banking products and services throughout New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York. Its business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Its consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. It also provides investment advisory services for individuals and businesses. Its depository products include demand deposits, as well as savings, money market and time accounts. It offers Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer and night depository services to the business community and municipal relationships.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SIERRA BANCORP (BSRR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra (the Bank). The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which offers a range of retail and commercial banking services via branch offices located throughout California's South San Joaquin Valley, the Central Coast, Ventura County, and neighboring communities. It provides an Internet branch which provides the ability to open deposit accounts online; an online banking option with bill-pay and mobile banking capabilities; online lending solutions for consumers and small businesses; a customer service center, and an automated telephone banking system. Its lending activities cover real estate, commercial (including small businesses), mortgage warehouse, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition to loans, it offers a range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. (WTBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Bancorporation, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns West Bank (the Bank), which is a business-focused community bank. The Company operates in the markets, including central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud. The Bank offers a range of deposit services, including checking, savings and money market accounts and time certificates of deposit. The Bank also offers Internet, mobile banking and treasury management services, which help to meet the banking needs of its customers. It offers many types of credit to its customers, including commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts and agency accounts.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information (data communication), and other similar industries. The Company's products include Energy Products, which are used to support, protect, terminate and secure both power conductor and fiber communication cables and to control cable dynamics; Communications Products, including protective closures, which are used to protect fixed line communication networks, such as fiber optic cable or copper cable, from moisture, environmental hazards and other potential contaminants, and Special Industries Products, including hardware assemblies, pole line hardware, resale products, underground connectors, solar hardware systems, guy markers, tree guards, fiber optic cable markers, pedestal markers and urethane products.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING (AEL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The Company issues fixed annuity products through its life insurance subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company (American Equity Life), American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York (American Equity Life of New York) and Eagle Life Insurance Company (Eagle Life). The Company operates through one segment, which comprises of the sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuities. Its product types include Fixed index annuities, Annual reset fixed rate annuities, Multi-year fixed rate annuities and Single premium immediate annuities. The Company markets its products through a variable cost distribution network, including independent agents through independent marketing organizations (IMOs), broker/dealers, banks and registered investment advisors.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions, including commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions and electric hybrid and fully electric systems. It operates across Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. The Company manufactures fully automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles and is a supplier of commercial vehicle electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Its transmissions and electric propulsion solutions are sold under the Allison Transmission brand name and remanufactured transmissions are sold under the ReTran brand name. Its on-highway products include 1000 Series, 2000 Series, 3000 Series, 4000 Series, eGen Flex Electric Hybrid Propulsion Solutions and eGen Power Fully Electric Propulsion Solutions. Its defense products include X200, 3040MX and X1100.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

