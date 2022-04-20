Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/20/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment company primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company's principal investment objective is to maximize portfolios total return by generating current income from its debt investments and current income and capital appreciation from our equity and equity-related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective through LMM, Private Loan, and Middle Market investment strategies. Middle Market portfolio investments primarily consist of direct investments in or secondary purchases of interest-bearing syndicated loans or debt securities in privately held companies based in the United States. MSC Adviser I, LLC is the External Investment Manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

VECTRUS INC (VEC) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vectrus, Inc. is a provider of global service solutions to the United States government across the world. The Company offers offer facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics services, information technology (IT) mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. Facility and base operations consist of operations and maintenance, engineering and management, airfield management and civil engineering. Supply chain and logistics services consist of warehouse management and distribution, integrated logistics and supply chain as a service. IT mission support consist of communications, management and service support, IT service management design and implementation and network and cybersecurity. Engineering and digital integration capabilities consist of system-of-systems engineering and software development, advanced engineering and energy solutions. security consist of perimeter security and intrusion detection, video management systems, and design and training.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VECTRUS INC

INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (ADR) (IBA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (Bachoco) is a holding company. The Company owns and manages over 1,000 facilities, organized in approximately 10 production complexes and over 60 distribution centers in Mexico, and a production complex in the United States. Bachoco operates through two segments: poultry and others. The poultry segment consists of chicken and egg operations. The others segment includes the operations of pigs, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products. The Company participates in the food industry in Mexico and in the United States, mainly in the poultry industry. In Mexico, the Company's core business is poultry (chicken and egg products). It also produces and sells a range of other products, which it refers to as other business lines, which include the production and selling of balanced feed, live swine, beef and turkey products, as well as a laboratory that produces vaccines for the poultry industry and other similar industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (ADR)

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

