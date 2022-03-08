Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/8/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank's lending business is focused on meeting the financial needs of small- and medium-sized businesses and corporations. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. The Bank also offers an array of deposit products and services, including checking, money market, and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. The Bank operates approximately 63 branches in metropolitan markets in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, and Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 38% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Preformed Line Products Company is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information (data communication), and other similar industries. The Company provides solar hardware systems, mounting hardware for a range of solar power applications, and fiber optic and copper splice closures. The Company operates through four segments: PLP-USA (including corporate), The Americas (includes operations in North and South America without PLP-USA), EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) and Asia-Pacific. The PLP-USA segment consists of U.S. operations manufacturing traditional products primarily supporting domestic energy, communications, and special industries products. Its other three segments, The Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, support its energy, communications, and special industries products in each respective geographical region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

LAKELAND BANCORP, INC. (LBAI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank (Lakeland). Lakeland offers financial products and services for businesses and consumers. Lakeland offers a range of offers business and retail banking products and services throughout New Jersey and in Highland Mills, New York. Its business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Its consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. It also provides investment advisory services for individuals and businesses. Its depository products include demand deposits, as well as savings, money market and time accounts. It offers Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer and night depository services to the business community and municipal relationships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. (EPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company's segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The Company's midstream energy operations include natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage, and import and export terminals, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and terminals; propylene production facilities, butane isomerization and octane enhancement facilities; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and marine terminals, and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

DORCHESTER MINERALS LP (DMLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a limited partnership company. The Company's general partner is Dorchester Minerals Management LP, which is managed by its general partner, Dorchester Minerals Management GP LLC. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and administration of Royalty Properties and Net Profits Interest (NPI). The Company owns producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits and leasehold interests. The Company refer to these interests as the Royalty Properties. It owns Royalty Properties in approximately 581 counties and parishes in 26 states. The Company own NPI in various properties owned by Dorchester Minerals Operating LP (the Operating Partnership), a limited partnership owned by its General Partner.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TAPESTRY INC (TPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tapestry, Inc. is a house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The Company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment includes sales of Coach products to customers through Coach operated stores, including e-commerce sites and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Kate Spade segment includes sales primarily of kate spade new york brand products to customers through Kate Spade operated stores, including e-commerce sites, sales to wholesale customers, through concession shop-in-shops and through independent third-party distributors. The Stuart Weitzman segment includes sales of Stuart Weitzman brand products primarily through Stuart Weitzman operated stores, including e-commerce sites, sales to wholesale customers and through numerous independent third-party distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SHELL PLC (ADR) (SHEL) is a large-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas - Integrated industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Royal Dutch Shell plc is a company based in the Netherlands that explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. Its segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas. The Upstream segment includes the operations of Upstream, which is engaged in the exploration for and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the marketing and transportation of oil and gas, and Oil Sands, which is engaged in the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and conversion into synthetic crude oil. The Downstream segment is engaged in oil products and chemicals manufacturing, and marketing activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Main Street Capital Corporation is an investment company primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company's portfolio investments support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing and acquisitions of companies that operates in a variety of industry sectors. Its principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity-related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company. The Company invests in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies based in the United States. MSC Adviser I, LLC is the External Investment Manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP (HRZN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 38% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services. The Company's investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. The Company is focused on making secured debt investments to venture capital and private equity backed companies and publicly traded companies in its target industries. The Company's debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 37 debt investments. In addition to its debt investments, the Company holds warrants to purchase stock, predominantly preferred stock, in approximately 60 portfolio companies. Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC provides investment advisory services to the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC (SAMG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of complementary and customized family office services for families seeking oversight of their financial affairs. The Company views its operations as comprising one operating segment, the investment management industry. The Company provides a range of administrative services to the management of certain of its company's funds of funds and other investment funds collectively, the Silvercrest Funds. It also provides a range of family office services include financial planning; tax planning and preparation; partnership accounting and fund administration; consolidated wealth reporting; estate or trust agency, and art consultancy and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

