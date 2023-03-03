Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC (APAM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides a range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes and investment styles, which are offered through various investment vehicles. The Company offers its investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have long-term investment horizons. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles. The Company's Investment securities consist of nonconsolidated investments in shares of Artisan Funds, Artisan Global Funds, and Artisan Private Funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP (HRZN) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and sustainability industries (target industries). The Company's investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It is focused on making secured debt investments to venture capital and private equity backed companies and publicly traded companies in its target industries. Its debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 45 debt investments. In addition to its debt investments, the Company holds warrants to purchase stock, predominantly preferred stock, in approximately 73 portfolio companies. Its investment adviser is Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

