Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/22/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation is the holding company for Bank First (the Bank). The bank provides a range of financial services, including commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans The Bank offers loan, deposit, and treasury management products at each of its banking locations. The bank's products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BANK FIRST CORP

MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION (MAIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Main Street Capital Corporation is an investment company primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company's portfolio investments support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancing and acquisitions of companies that operates in a variety of industry sectors. Its principal investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity-related investments, including warrants, convertible securities and other rights to acquire equity securities in a portfolio company. The Company invests in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies based in the United States. MSC Adviser I, LLC is the External Investment Manager.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORPORATION

TURNING POINT BRANDS INC (TPB) is a small-cap value stock in the Tobacco industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turning Point Brands, Inc. is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products with active ingredients. The Company sells a range of products to adult consumers, including staple products with its brands Zig-Zag and Stoker's to its next generation products. It operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products and NewGen Products. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes and related products; and finished cigars and make-your-own cigar wraps. Stoker's Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff, and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. NewGen Products segment markets and distributes cannabidiol, liquid vapor products and certain other products without tobacco and/or nicotine; distributes a wide assortment of products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast; and markets and distributes assortment of products to individual consumers via the VaporFi B2C online platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TURNING POINT BRANDS INC

ZEPP HEALTH CORP - ADR (ZEPP) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 19% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zepp Health Corp, formerly Huami Corp, is a company committed to connect health with technology. It has developed a platform of proprietary technology including artificial intelligence (AI) chips, biometric sensors, and health data algorithms. It is engaged in developing smart wearable technology. It designs and develops biometric and activity data-driven fitness and smart watches. It markets its products under the brand name, Amazfit and is the sole partner for Xiaomi wearable products. The products includes Amazfit BIP, Amazfit pace, Amazfit equator, Amazfit ARC, and accessories, such as sports bands, watch straps, ear buds, charging units, and core trackers. The smart watches provides activity tracking, sleep tracking, smart notifications from mobile devices, GPS, heart rate sensing, water resistance, wireless syncing with mobile phones. It also provides a mobile application to keep track of the fitness information, set alarms and receive call notifications on the smart watch.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZEPP HEALTH CORP - ADR

More details on Validea's John Neff strategy

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

