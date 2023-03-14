Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/14/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

ROCKY BRANDS INC (RCKY) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rocky Brands, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel. It markets its products under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, The Original Muck Boot Company, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger and the licensed brand Michelin. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Contract Manufacturing. Its Wholesale segment distributes products through a range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the United States, Canada and others. Its Retail segment markets directly to consumers through its Lehigh business-to-business, including direct sales and through its CustomFit Websites, consumer e-commerce Websites, third-party marketplaces, and Rocky outlet stores. Its Contract Manufacturing segment includes sales to the United States Military, private label sales and any sales to customers in which it is contracted to manufacture or source a specific footwear product for a customer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SHORE BANCSHARES INC (SHBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates primarily through two subsidiaries, Shore United Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. (the Title Company). The Bank provides consumer and commercial banking products and services, including secondary mortgage lending, trust, wealth management and financial planning services. The Title Company engages in title work related to real estate transactions. The Bank operates approximately 29 full-service branches, 30 automated teller machines and five loan production offices, and provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses and other organizations in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County and Worcester County in Maryland, Kent County, Delaware and in Accomack County, Virginia. It has two segments: the Bank and Mortgage Banking.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (CVCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company for Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank conducts a commercial banking business, which includes accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate and consumer loans. It also provides domestic and international wire transfer services and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. The Bank also offers Internet banking that consists of inquiry, account status, bill paying, account transfers, and cash management. The Bank has a Real Estate Division, an Agribusiness Center, and an SBA Lending Division. The Real Estate Division processes or assists in processing the majority of the Bank's real estate-related transactions, including interim construction loans for single family residences and commercial buildings. The Bank offers permanent single family residential loans through its mortgage broker services. The Bank operates about 20 full-service banking offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company through its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank (the Bank), offers a range of financial services. The Company provides full-service banking business, which includes a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, and lending services, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations. It also provides additional services, which include acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services. Its lending activities include making commercial and consumer loans, primarily on a secured basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (AROW) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. Arrow is engaged in a range of lending activities, including commercial and industrial lending primarily to small and mid-sized companies; mortgage lending for residential and commercial properties; and consumer installment and home equity financing. Arrow provides services, such as trust administration, retirement plan administration, advice to its proprietary mutual funds and insurance products. The Company offers a range of commercial and consumer banking and financial products. The deposit base consists of deposits derived principally from the communities served. Arrow targets lending activities to consumers and small- and mid-sized companies in Arrow's regional geographic area. The Company provides retirement planning, trust and estate administration. Arrow's subsidiaries include Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (CATC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cambridge Bancorp is a state-chartered, federally registered bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank). Through the Bank, it focuses on wealth management, the commercial banking business and private banking for clients, including residential lending and relationship banking. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of approximately 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It originates commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate loans (including one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit), and accepts savings, money market, time, and demand deposits. In addition, the Bank offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also has its presence in the markets of North Andover, Andover, and Winchester with three full-service banking offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

WOORI FINANCIAL GROUP INC (ADR) (WF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Woori Financial Group Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's main subsidiary companies include Woori Bank, WOORI FIS Co., Ltd., Woori Finance Research Institute, woori credit Information co., Ltd., Woori Private Equity Asset Management Company, Ltd and WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED., among others. Woori Bank provides deposits, loans, funds, foreign exchange transactions, payment guarantees, securities investment, trust investment, and credit card services. WOORI FIS Co., Ltd. provides computer system installation and development, software development, telecommunication equipment supply and maintenance services. Woori Finance Research Institute conducts research activities on management strategies and the financial industry. woori credit Information co., Ltd. is engaged in credit investigation and collection of bonds. WOORI FUND SERVICE LIMITED. is engaged in private equity investment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

VELOCITY FINANCIAL INC (VEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Velocity Financial, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate finance company. The Company primarily originate and manage investor loans secured by one-to-four unit residential rental and commercial properties, which it refers to collectively as investor real estate loans. It originates loans nationwide across its network of independent mortgage brokers. The Company's portfolio includes loans held for investment and loans held for sale. Its loan is secured by a first lien on the underlying property with the added protection of a personal guarantee. Its loan portfolio totaled $2.1 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on properties in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The Company funds its portfolio primarily through a combination of committed and uncommitted secured warehouse facilities, securitizations, corporate debt and equity. The Company's primary products is a 30-year amortizing term loan with a three-year fixed-rate period which floats at a spread to the prime rate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

