Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SOURCE CAPITAL, INC. (SOR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 38% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Source Capital, Inc. (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for Common shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund's investments include semiconductor devices, advertising and marketing, life science equipment, exploration and production, commercial mortgage-backed securities, insurance brokers, communications equipment, electrical power equipment, food and drug stores, corporate bonds and notes, residential mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, corporate bank debt, other common stocks and electrical components. The Fund's investment advisor is First Pacific Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

HOME DEPOT INC (HD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer. The Company offers its customers an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide a number of services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rental. It operates approximately 2,291 The Home Depot stores located throughout the United States (U.S.), including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam; Canada and Mexico. The Company serve two primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) Customers and Professional Customers (Pros). DIY Customers include home owners who purchase products and complete their own projects and installations. Professional Customers are primarily professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, handymen, property managers, building service contractors and specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers and painters.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP (TMHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (Taylor Morrison) is a home building and land developing company. It builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names. It also provides financial services to customers through its mortgage subsidiary, Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF), and title insurance and closing settlement services through its title company, Inspired Title Services, LLC. Its business is organized into multiple homebuilding operating divisions and a mortgage and title services division, which are managed as multiple reportable segments like: East Central and West Mortgage Operation. Its East Central segment includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa Austin, Dallas, Houston and Denver. Its West Mortgage Operation includes Bay Area, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, Taylor Morrison Home Funding (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

