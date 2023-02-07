Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

HEARTLAND EXPRESS, INC. (HTLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 38% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Express, Inc. (Heartland) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in short-to-medium haul truckload carrier business. The Company provides truckload services across the United States (U.S.) and parts of Canada. These truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offer truckload temperature-controlled transportation services to select dedicated customers. Its primary customers include retailers and manufacturers. The Company's over-the-road tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. The Company operates approximately 24 terminal facilities throughout the United States in addition to its terminal and corporate headquarters in North Liberty, Iowa. Its subsidiaries include Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa, Heartland Express Services, Inc., Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc., Midwest Holding Group, LLC and Millis Transfer, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

RED RIVER BANCSHARES INC (RRBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides a range of tailored banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The Company is primarily focused on banking organization, delivering specialized services to its customers. The Company targets privately-owned commercial and industrial operating companies for both credit and treasury management services. It also providing owners and key employees with the same customized, personal service for their individual financial needs. The Company's personal banking business supports its commercial banking focus. The Company's lending activities offers to individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses and commercial companies. The Company offers a range of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and time deposits. Its private banking group provides specialized deposit and loan products and services to high net worth individuals, business owners, and professionals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP (VABK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking business. It operates through four segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. Bank segment offers loans, deposits and related services to individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. It offers services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and various other services. VNB Trust and Estate Services segment offers corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, custody service and in-house investment management services. Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. Masonry Capital segment offers investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund employing a value-based, catalyst-driven investment strategy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

