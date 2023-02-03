Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP. (SNV) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company. The Company provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking to its clients. The Company's segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Commercial Banking services includes treasury management, asset management, capital markets services, institutional trust services and commercial, financial and real estate loans. Its consumer banking services include accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit and debit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC (FGBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates through its subsidiary, First Guaranty Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers personalized commercial banking services to Louisiana and Texas customers through approximately 36 banking facilities located in the Market Services Areas (MSAs). Its principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and local municipalities in its market areas and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in securities and in lending activities to serve the credit needs of its customer base, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural and farmland loans, and to a lesser extent, consumer and multifamily loans. The Company also participates in certain syndicated loans, which include shared national credits with other financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

