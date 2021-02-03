Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/3/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

EVANS BANCORP INC. (EVBN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, such as Evans Bank, N.A. (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York, and Evans National Financial Services, LLC (ENFS), which hold interests in The Evans Agency, LLC (TEA), which sells various premium-based insurance policies on a commission basis. The Bank operates approximately 15 financial centers providing financial services throughout Western New York. ENFS owns the business and assets of the Company's non-banking financial services subsidiaries. The Company operates in two segments: banking activities and insurance agency activities. Its banking business segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services, including a range of lending and depository services. Its insurance agency segment includes the activities of selling various premium-based insurance policies on a commission basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EVANS BANCORP INC.

PROVIDENT BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (PVBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is a community bank that serves the banking needs of its customers. The Provident Bank operates from its main office and over two branch offices in the Northeastern Massachusetts area and over four branch offices in Southeastern New Hampshire, and one branch is located in Bedford, New Hampshire. The Bank also has a loan production office in Nashua, New Hampshire. Its primary lending area encompasses Northeastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, with a focus on Essex County, Massachusetts, and Hillsborough and Rockingham Counties, New Hampshire. Its primary deposit-gathering area is concentrated in Essex County, Massachusetts, Rockingham County, New Hampshire, and Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate primarily loans, primarily commercial real estate and commercial business loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PROVIDENT BANCORP INC (MARYLAND)

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

