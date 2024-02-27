Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/27/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC. (PDCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patterson Companies, Inc. is a value-added specialty distributor serving the United States and Canadian dental supply markets and the United States, Canadian and United Kingdom animal health supply markets. The Company's segments include Dental, Animal Health and Corporate. Dental segment provides a virtually complete range of consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals throughout North America. Animal Health segment is a full-line distributor in North America and the United Kingdom. of animal health products, services, and technologies to both the production-animal and companion-pet markets. The Company provides relief services. It also provides pasteurizing equipment and single-use bags that allow dairy producers to produce, store and feed colostrum for newborn calves, as well as product offerings for beef cattle producers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PATTERSON COMPANIES, INC.

UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION (UTHR) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 23% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Therapeutics Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso), which includes the Tyvaso Inhalation System; Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder (Tyvaso DPI); Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection (Remodulin); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca). Tyvaso and Tyvaso DPI are also approved to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). It also markets and sells an oncology product, Unituxin (dinutuximab) Injection (Unituxin), which is approved for treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma, and the Remunity Pump for Remodulin (Remunity). Tyvaso DPI incorporates the dry powder formulation technology and Dreamboat inhalation device technology used in MannKinds Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder product.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION

VELOCITY FINANCIAL INC (VEL) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Velocity Financial, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate finance company. The Company primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by one-to-four-unit residential rental and commercial properties, which it refers to collectively as investor real estate loans. It originates loans nationwide across its network of independent mortgage brokers. The Company's portfolio provides loans held for investment. The Company's loan is secured by a first lien on the underlying property with a personal guarantee. The Company's loan portfolio totaled $3.5 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on properties in approximately 45 states and the District of Columbia. The Company funds its portfolio primarily through a combination of committed and uncommitted secured warehouse facilities, securitizations, corporate debt and equity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VELOCITY FINANCIAL INC

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC (TCMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 23% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., doing business as Tactile Medical, is a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders. The Company's areas of therapeutic focus are vascular disease, oncology and providing airway clearance therapy for those suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It is developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease. It markets Flexitouch Plus and Entre Plus systems as at-home therapies for the treatment of lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The Company markets AffloVest as an at-home therapy intended to promote airway clearance. Its Flexitouch Plus system is a fully automated, programmable, advanced pneumatic compression device. The Company's Entre system is a basic pneumatic compression device. Kylee, its free mobile application, helps patients learn about lymphedema.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

