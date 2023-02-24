Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/24/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. (CSV) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carriage Services, Inc. is a provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. Funeral Home Operations segment provides service businesses, which includes sales of burial and cremation services and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. It provides funeral services and products on both, an atneed (time of death) and preneed (planned prior to death) basis. Cemetery Operations segment is engaged in selling cemetery interment rights, including grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces and niches; related cemetery merchandise, such as memorial markers, outer burial containers and monuments; and services, such as interments, inurnments and installation of cemetery merchandise. It provides cemetery services and products on both an atneed and preneed basis. The Company operates approximately 173 funeral homes in 26 states and over 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CSV Guru Analysis

CSV Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.