Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/22/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR) (KB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KB Financial Group Inc is a Korean-based company principally engaged in the financial business. The Company operates its business through six segments. The Banking segment consists of retail banking services provided by Kookmin Bank. This segment is engaged in the lending and receiving of large corporations, small and medium-sized businesses, SOHO and household customers, the investment of securities and derivatives, and financing, among others. The Credit Card segment operates credit sales, cash advances and card loans, among others. The Non-life Insurance segment is engaged in the non-life insurance. The Securities segment is engaged in the trading, consignment, and acquisition of securities. The Life Insurance segment is engaged in the life insurance. The other segment is engaged in the maintenance of computer-related equipment and systems, the investigation of credit and the collection of debt, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (ADR)

KB Guru Analysis

KB Fundamental Analysis

WALKER & DUNLOP, INC. (WD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of capital to the multi-family industry in the United States. The Company primarily focuses on multifamily lending and property sales, commercial real estate debt brokerage, and affordable housing investment management. It is a commercial real estate lender of various property types, including multifamily, industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. It originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, provide multifamily property sales brokerage and appraisal services, and engage in commercial real estate investment management activities. It provides housing market research and real-estate related investment banking and advisory services, which provide its clients with market insight into various areas of the housing market. The Company originates and sells multifamily loans through the programs of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD (the Agencies).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WALKER & DUNLOP, INC.

WD Guru Analysis

WD Fundamental Analysis

TOPBUILD CORP (BLD) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the United States construction industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Installation segment and the Specialty Distribution segment. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through contractor services business which has approximately 230 branches located across the United States. The Company's insulation applications include Fiberglass batts and rolls, Blown-in loose-fill fiberglass, Polyurethane spray foam and Blown-in loose-fill cellulose. The Specialty Distribution segment distributes building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets. In addition to insulation and accessories, the Company distributes rain gutters, fireplaces, closet shelving, and roofing materials, among other items.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TOPBUILD CORP

BLD Guru Analysis

BLD Fundamental Analysis

HERC HOLDINGS INC (HRI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 2% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Herc Holdings Inc. is an equipment rental supplier. The Company offers a portfolio of equipment for rent. In addition to its principal business of equipment rental, the Company sells used equipment and contractor supplies such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management services and safety training to certain of its customers; offers equipment re-rental services and provides on-site support to its customers, and provides ancillary services such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling and labor. Its fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Its ProContractor business focuses on professional-grade tools and equipment, and offers industry-specific solutions-based services, which include power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, studio and production equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HERC HOLDINGS INC

HRI Guru Analysis

HRI Fundamental Analysis

ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA (ADR) (UGP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ultrapar Participacoes SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the automotive fuel retail. The Company operates in five segments: Gas distribution (Ultragaz), which distributes liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial and industrial consumers in the South, Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil; Fuel distribution (Ipiranga), which operates the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles and lubricants, as well as provides related activities across the Brazilian territory; Chemicals (Oxiteno), which produces ethylene oxide, as well as its primary derivatives and fatty alcohols; Storage (Ultracargo), which operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil, and Drugstores (Extrafarma), which trades pharmaceutical, hygiene and beauty products through its drugstore chain in the states of Para and Piaui, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA (ADR)

UGP Guru Analysis

UGP Fundamental Analysis

EMBECTA CORP (EMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Embecta Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company is focused on providing solutions to people living with diabetes. The Company has a portfolio of products, including a range of pen needles, syringes and safety injection devices, which are complemented by its digital application designed to assist people with managing their diabetes. Its pen needles are sterile, single-use, medical devices, designed to be used in conjunction with pen injectors that inject insulin or other diabetes medications. The Company also sells safety pen needles, which have shields on both ends of the cannula that automatically deploy after the injection to help prevent needlestick exposure and injury during injection and disposal. In addition to pen needles, it sells sterile, single-use insulin syringes, which are used to inject insulin drawn from insulin vials. It distributes its products through a variety of channels, including retail, hospitals, pharmacies and other institutional channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EMBECTA CORP

EMBC Guru Analysis

EMBC Fundamental Analysis

DT MIDSTREAM INC (DTM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DT Midstream, Inc. is an owner, operator, and developer of an integrated portfolio of natural gas midstream assets. The Company operates through two segments: Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines. The segment also has interests in equity method investees that own and operate interstate natural gas pipelines. It is also engaged in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers. The Gathering segment owns and operates gas gathering systems. The segment is engaged in collecting natural gas from points at or near customers wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for further gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as associated ancillary services, including compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation and sand mining.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DT MIDSTREAM INC

DTM Guru Analysis

DTM Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.