Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/27/2019

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MICHIGAN) (IBCP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 81% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services. The Company's principal markets are the rural and suburban communities across lower Michigan. As of December 31, 2016, the Company's markets were served by the Bank's main office in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and a total of 62 branches, a drive-in facility and 12 loan production offices. The Bank's branches provide lobby and drive-in services, as well as automatic teller machines (ATMs). Its Bank also offers title insurance services through a subsidiary, and investment and insurance services through a third party agreement with Cetera Investment Services LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC (BWFG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut state non-member bank. The Bank provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers, concentrated in the Fairfield and New Haven Counties region of Connecticut. The Bank's commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, commercial loans (such as business term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit) to small and mid-sized businesses, and real estate construction and development loans. The Bank's retail lending products include residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and consumer installment loans. Its depository products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) and time deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on John Neff has returned 331.39% vs. 192.28% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

