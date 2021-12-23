Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/23/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC (LDOS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (Leidos) is a holding company. The Company's subsidiary and principal operating company is Leidos, Inc. Leidos is a science, engineering and information technology (IT) company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets, both domestically and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil and Health. Defense Solutions segment provides technologically advanced services, solutions and products to a broad customer base. Civil business is focused on modernizing infrastructure, systems and security for government and commercial customers both domestically and internationally. Health business focuses on providing solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and well-being of people worldwide, including service members and veterans. Gibbs & Cox, Inc., is a subsidiary which is focused on naval architecture and marine engineering.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC

HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC (HII) is a mid-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company's business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News) and Technical Solutions. Its Ingalls segment includes its non-nuclear ship design, construction, repair and maintenance businesses. Its Newport News includes all of its nuclear ship design, construction, overhaul, refueling, and repair and maintenance businesses. Its Technical Solutions segment provides a range of professional services to the governmental and energy markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

