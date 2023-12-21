Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/21/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS, INC. (CFR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is a financial holding and bank holding company. The Company's segments include Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Its commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a range of lending and cash management products. Its consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Its Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and securities brokerage services. It serves a range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, construction, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

GENPACT LTD (G) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genpact Limited is a global professional services company. Its segments include Financial Services, Consumer and Healthcare, and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment covers services it provides to clients in the banking, capital markets and insurance sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, loan and payment operations, customer onboarding, and others. The Consumer and Healthcare segment covers services it provides to clients in the consumer goods, retail, life sciences and healthcare sectors. The core operations services it provides to these clients include demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, and others. High Tech and Manufacturing segment covers services it provides to clients in the high tech, manufacturing, and service sectors. Its core operations services for these clients include advertising sales support, data engineering, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

