Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/15/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

SPIRE INC (SR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Spire Inc. is the holding company for Spire Missouri Inc. (Spire Missouri), Spire Alabama Inc. (Spire Alabama), other gas utilities, and gas-related businesses. Its Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama, Spire Gulf Inc. (Spire Gulf) and Spire Mississippi Inc. (Spire Mississippi). Spire Missouri is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas. Spire Alabama is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas principally in central and northern Alabama. Spire Gulf and Spire Mississippi are utilities engaged in the purchase, retail distribution and sale of natural gas in the Mobile, Alabama area and south-central Mississippi. Its Gas Marketing segment includes Spire Marketing Inc. (Spire Marketing), a wholly owned subsidiary providing natural gas marketing services. Its Midstream segment consists of three facilities Spire STL Pipeline, Spire Storage West, and Spire Storage Salt Plains.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SPIRE INC

SR Guru Analysis

SR Fundamental Analysis

ACNB CORPORATION (ACNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank). The ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage with a network of approximately 26 community banking offices and three loan offices located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Insurance. Its Banking segment includes the Bank and related financial services that the Corporation offers through its banking subsidiary. The Company's subsidiary, ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., is a full-service agency, which offers a range of property, casualty, health, life, and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster and Jarrettsville, Maryland, and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACNB CORPORATION

ACNB Guru Analysis

ACNB Fundamental Analysis

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. (PEBO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial service holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, an Ohio state-chartered bank. Its other subsidiaries include Peoples Investment Company and Peoples Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance subsidiary. It provides commercial and consumer banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing solutions, equipment leases and equipment financing agreements through its financial subsidiaries. Its financial products and services are offered through its financial service offices and automated teller machines in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland, as well as through online resources that are web-based and mobile-based. Its Brokerage services are offered through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealer located at Peoples Bank's offices. The Peoples Bank's credit card and merchant processing services are provided through joint marketing arrangement with third parties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PEOPLES BANCORP INC.

PEBO Guru Analysis

PEBO Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.