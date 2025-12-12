Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC (CAKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is an experiential dining company focused on hospitality. The Company owns and operates about 352 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory (215 locations), North Italia (43 locations), Flower Child (38 locations), and a collection within its Fox Restaurant Concepts (FRC) portfolio (49 locations). Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Its bakery division operates two facilities that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The Cheesecake Factory menu features about 225 items, exclusive of beverage and dessert items and including items presented on supplemental menus, such as its SkinnyLicious menu that offers items at 590 calories or less. Its menu offerings include appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC

SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR) (SMFG) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in businesses related to financial services, centering on banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and system development and information processing. The Company consists of five business segments. The Wholesale Business segment provides services to large domestic corporations as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. The Retail business segment serves retail customers in Japan. The Global Business segment serves Japanese and non-Japanese clients overseas. The Market Business segment provides services for financial markets. The Headquarters Administration Business segment provides services that do not belong to any of the above business segments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(ADR)

MAXIMUS INC (MMS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maximus, Inc. is an operator of government health and human services programs and provider of technology solutions to governments. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment provides a variety of business process services (BPS), such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for United States state and local government programs. The U.S. Federal Services segment delivers end-to-end solutions that help various United States federal government agencies, including program operations and management, clinical services, and technology solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment provides BPS for international governments and commercial clients. The services of this segment include health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. It also delivers services in the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MAXIMUS INC

ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP (EPD) is a large-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its NGL Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas processing and related NGL marketing activities, NGL pipelines, NGL fractionation facilities, NGL and related product storage facilities and NGL marine terminals. Its Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment includes crude oil pipelines, crude oil storage and marine terminals and related crude oil marketing activities. Its Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment includes natural gas pipeline systems that provide for the gathering, treating and transportation of natural gas. Its Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment includes propylene production facilities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer (DIB) operations; octane enhancement, iBDH and HPIB production facilities; refined products pipelines, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP

NATHAN'S FAMOUS INC (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathans Famous, Inc. is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under its Nathans Famous brand, including its Nathans World Famous Beef Hot Dogs. The Company distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 20 foreign countries. The Branded Product Program segment is engaged in the sale of hot dog products either directly to foodservice operators or to various foodservice distributors who resell the products to foodservice operators. The Product licensing segment includes royalties, from licensing a range of its branded products, including its hot dogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries and additional products, through retail grocery channels and club stores throughout the United States. The Restaurant operations segment is engaged in the sale of its products at Company-owned restaurants and earns fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants, including its virtual kitchens.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATHAN'S FAMOUS INC

EAST WEST BANCORP INC (EWBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary bank, East West Bank (the Bank). Its segments include Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through its domestic branch network and digital banking platforms. This segment also offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include construction finance, commercial business lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, letters of credit, and others. Commercial deposit products and other financial services include treasury management, foreign exchange services, interest rate, and commodity risk hedging.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EAST WEST BANCORP INC

DORMAN PRODUCTS INC (DORM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorman Products, Inc. is a supplier of replacement and upgrade parts in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, serving passenger cars, light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as specialty vehicles, including utility terrain vehicles and all-terrain vehicles. Its segments include Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Specialty Vehicle. The Light Duty segment designs and markets replacement parts and fasteners primarily for passenger cars and light trucks with sales to retailers and wholesale distributors who primarily serve passenger car and light truck customers. The Heavy Duty segment designs and markets replacement parts primarily for medium and heavy trucks with sales to independent distributors, independent component specialists and rebuilders, and auto parts stores that focus on the heavy-duty market. Specialty Vehicle segment designs, markets, and manufactures aftermarket parts and accessories for the powersports market with sales through direct-to-consumer, dealers, and installers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DORMAN PRODUCTS INC

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC (PAG) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is a diversified international transportation services company. The Company operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia. It also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, it owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS). Its segments include Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other and Non-Automotive Investments. Retail Automotive segment consists of its retail automotive dealership operations. Retail Commercial Truck consists of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada. Other segment consists of its commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations. Non-Automotive Investments segment consists of its equity method investments in non-automotive operations which includes its investment in PTS and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC (IIPR) is a small-cap value stock in the Rental & Leasing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. It acquires its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases. The Company owns approximately 109 properties comprising an aggregate of 9.0 million rentable square feet (including 666,000 rentable square feet under development/redevelopment) in 19 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Its subsidiary is IIP Operating Partnership, LP (Operating Partnership).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES INC

VOYA FINANCIAL INC (VOYA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 98% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Voya Financial, Inc. is a provider of workplace benefits and savings solutions and technologies. Wealth Solutions segment provides retirement plan solutions and administration technology and services to employers. Its products and services include full-service and recordkeeping-only defined contribution plan administration; stable value and fixed general account investment products; and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees. Health Solutions segment provides worksite employee benefits, Health Account Solutions, leave management, financial wellness and decision support products and services to mid-size and large corporate employers and professional associations. Investment Management segment serves both individual and institutional customers, offering them domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternative investment products and solutions across a range of geographies, investment styles and capitalization spectrums.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VOYA FINANCIAL INC

MATCH GROUP INC (MTCH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Match Group, Inc., through its portfolio companies, is a provider of digital technologies designed to help people make connections. The Companys global portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its segments include Tinder, Hinge, Evergreen & Emerging, and MG Asia. Tinder is an online dating platform with swipe technology. It offers Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum subscriptions. Hinge is an application focused on millennial and younger generations in English-speaking countries and several other European markets. It offers two premium subscriptions: Hinge+ and HingeX. MG Asia brands primarily focus on serving various Asian and Middle Eastern markets. MG Asia's brands are Azar and The Pairs. Match is an online dating application, and Meetic, a European online dating brand, are included in the Evergreen & Emerging segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATCH GROUP INC

ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC (WTRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Water Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Essential Utilities, Inc. is the holding company for regulated utilities providing water, wastewater, or natural gas services. The Companys segments include Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment consists of eight operating segments representing its water and wastewater regulated utility companies, which are organized by the states where the Company provides water and wastewater services. The Regulated Natural Gas segment consists of one operating segment representing natural gas utility companies for which the Company provides natural gas distribution services. It provides services in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The Company also operates market-based activities, conducted through its non-regulated subsidiaries, that provide utility service line protection solutions and repair services to households and gas marketing and production activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ESSENTIAL UTILITIES INC

PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP (PRDO) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perdoceo Education Corporation, through its academic institutions, offers quality postsecondary education primarily online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. Its academic institutions include Colorado Technical University (CTU), the American InterContinental University System (AIUS), and University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), which provides degree programs from the associate through doctoral level as well as non-degree seeking and professional development programs. Its academic institutions offer students industry-relevant and career-focused academic programs. CTU offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and criminal justice, and others. AIUS offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, information technologies, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PERDOCEO EDUCATION CORP

