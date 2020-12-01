Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 12/1/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (CSTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company's lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on businesses operating in the healthcare industry; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals, and correspondent banking services. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had seven locations, five of which are retail bank branches and two of which are mortgage origination offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FIRST BANK (HAMILTON) (FRBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The Company operates approximately 18 branches located in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (EVERETT) (CCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coastal Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for the Coastal Community Bank (the Bank). The Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank's principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public, businesses and commercial industries, and using these funds to originate consumer, commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, and land and land development loans. It conducts its business from 11 branches in Seattle, one branch in King County, 10 branches in Snohomish County, and 2 branches in Island County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

GRIFFON CORPORATION (GFF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Griffon Corp is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The Company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products (CPP), Home and Building Products (HBP) and Defense Electronics. CPP segment consists of AMES Companies, Inc. (AMES), which is a manufacturer of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. HBP segment consists of Clopay Corporation (Clopay), which is a manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial sectional garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Defense Electronics consists of Telephonics Corporation (Telephonics), which is a provider of surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company's e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs. The retail segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm and Rejuvenation, which sell its products through the Company's retail stores. The Company franchises its brands to third parties in a number of countries in the Middle East, the Philippines and Mexico. The Company's products are also available to customers through its catalogs and online across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

KFORCE INC. (KFRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. (Kforce) is engaged in providing professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions. The Company operates through three segments, which include Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA) and Government Solutions (GS). The Company's Tech segment includes the operations of its subsidiary Kforce Global Solutions, Inc. The FA segment is engaged in providing both temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis and others. The GS segment is engaged in providing services and solutions to the Federal Government as both a prime contractor and a subcontractor in the fields of information technology, and finance and accounting. Kforce operates through field offices located throughout the United States and one office in Manila, the Philippines. The Company offers various staffing services that consist of temporary staffing services (Flex) and permanent placement services (Direct Hire).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of attracting retail deposits from the public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), and brokered deposits. The Bank offers a range of deposit instruments, such as demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement savings plans. The Bank's lending activities consist of origination of loans secured by mortgages on one-to four-family and multifamily residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, construction loans on residential and commercial properties, commercial and agricultural business loans and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

DAVITA INC (DVA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DaVita Inc., formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc., operates one division: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care). The Kidney Care division consists of the Company's United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support. The Company's segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives. Its U.S. dialysis and related lab services line of business provide kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as an end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In addition, as of March 31, 2019, the Company operated or provided administrative services to 243 outpatient dialysis centers located in nine countries outside of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

UMB FINANCIAL CORP (UMBF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company's segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company's branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts. The Company's subsidiary includes UMB Fund Services, Inc. (UMBFS).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

GLACIER BANCORP, INC. (GBCI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. It provides banking services in various locations including Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Layton Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank) Kalispell, and its bank divisions: First Security Bank of Missoula; Valley Bank of Helena; Western Security Bank, Billings; First Bank of Montana, Lewistown; and First Security Bank. It offers a range of banking products and services, including retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations and public entities. It focuses lending activities primarily on types of loans, including first-mortgage, conventional loans secured by residential properties, particularly single-family; commercial lending, including agriculture that concentrates on targeted businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC (MDU) is a mid-cap value stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MDU Resources Group Inc., formerly MDUR Newco, Inc., is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company's businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline and midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering. The construction materials and contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The construction services segment provides utility construction services in constructing and maintaining electric and communication lines.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC. (MYE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 15,000 manufactured products and over 13,500 distributed products. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of plastic and metal products. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment and supplies used for tire, wheel and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck and off-road vehicles, and the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber products. The product line includes categories, such as tire valves and accessories, and lifts and alignment equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP (UVSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Univest Financial Corporation, formerly Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the Bank). The Bank is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank and trust company. Its business segments include Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing. The Wealth Management segment offers trust and investment advisory services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits and other trust and brokerage services, as well as a registered investment advisory managing private investment accounts for both individuals and institutions. The Insurance segment includes a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines and human resources consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

AMERIS BANCORP (ABCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 58% to 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company's business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division. The Banking Division is engaged in the delivery of financial services, which include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending Division is engaged in the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The SBA Division is engaged in the origination, sales and servicing of small business administration (SBA) loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP (AB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds. The Company's services span various investment disciplines, including market capitalization, term and geographic locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC (NGVC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Grocery) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 42% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements. The Company's products in its stores include Body Care, Pet Care, Household and General Merchandise, and Books and Handouts. Its grocery products include Produce; Bulk Food and Private Label Products; Dry, Frozen and Canned Groceries; Meats and Seafood; Dairy Products, Dairy Substitutes and Eggs; Prepared Foods; Bread and Baked Goods, and Beverages. Additionally, it carries a range of products associated with special diets, such as gluten free, vegetarian and non-dairy. The Company operates both a service natural and organic grocery store, and a dietary supplement store. The Company sells organic produce and source from local and organic producers. The Company operates within the natural products retail industry.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

FIRST INTERNET BANCORP (INBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 40% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet. The Company also offers commercial real estate (CRE) lending, including nationwide single tenant lease financing and commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, including business banking/treasury management services. The Bank provides commercial and retail banking services, with operations conducted on the Internet at www.firstib.com. It offers residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, and loans to commercial clients, which include commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit and single tenant lease financing. The Bank's subsidiary, JKH Realty Services, LLC manages real estate owned properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

CRITEO SA (ADR) (CRTO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company's data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smart phones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC (DKS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick's Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships. The Company offers its products through a content-rich e-commerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. It offers products to its customers through its retail stores and online. The Company offers hardlines, which include items, such as sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (USA) (RCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rogers Communications Inc. is a diversified communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. The Cable segment include cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television and telephony (phone) services for Canadian consumers and businesses. The Media segment has a portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, multi-platform shopping, digital media and publishing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC. (SBSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Southside) is a bank holding company for Southside Bank (the Bank). The Company is a community-focused financial institution that offers a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations in the communities. These services include consumer and commercial loans, deposit accounts, trust services, safe deposit services and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated through 60 banking centers, 17 of which are located in grocery stores. The Company offers a range of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms, including savings, money market, interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC (AMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. All assets and liabilities of the Company are allocated to community banking. Investment income from securities is also allocated to the community banking segment. Loan fee income, service charges from deposit accounts and non-deposit fees, such as automated teller machine fees and insurance commissions generate additional income for community banking. Trust and investment services include estate planning, trust account administration, investment management and retail brokerage. The trust and investment services division receives fees for investment and administrative services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

INVESTORS BANCORP INC (ISBC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered savings bank. The Bank is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. The Bank originates multi-family loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residential real estate, construction loans and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans, home equity lines of credit and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts. Its securities primarily include mortgage-backed securities, the United States Government and Federal Agency obligations, and other securities. Deposits are the primary source of funds used for its lending and investment activities. In addition, it uses a significant amount of borrowings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION (AROW) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arrow Financial Corporation (Arrow) is a bank holding company. The Company's banking subsidiaries are Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company (Glens Falls National) and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company (Saratoga National). It operates in community banking industry segment. The Company's business consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its two banks. It provides advisory and administrative services and coordinates the general policies and operation of the banks. The Company offers a range of commercial and consumer banking, and financial products. Its deposit base consists of deposits derived from the communities it serves. Through its banks' trust operations, the Company provides retirement planning, trust and estate administration services for individuals, and pension, profit-sharing and employee benefit plan administration for corporations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

