Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORP (SOUTH CAROLINA) (FCCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 60% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Community Corporation, is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). It operates through four segments: Commercial and retail banking, Mortgage banking, Investment advisory and non-deposit and Corporate. The Commercial and retail banking segment provides provide deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Mortgage banking segment provides mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. Investment advisory and non-deposit segment provides investment advisory services and non-deposit products. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits of various types. Its other services include internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST COMMUNITY CORP (SOUTH CAROLINA)

ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES INC (ABTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff changed from 62% to 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses within the Houston region, professionals and individual customers. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending services, including commercial loans, loans to small businesses, mortgage loans, home equity loans, personal loans and automobile loans, among others. It offers a variety of deposit products and services with an emphasis on small to medium-sized businesses. In addition to banking during normal business hours, the Company offers extended drive-through hours, automated teller machines (ATMs), mobile banking and banking by telephone, mail and Internet. It also provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository, direct deposits, cashier's checks and letters of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES INC

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

